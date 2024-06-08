Venom: The Gross Eddie Brock Detail You Can't Unsee In The Movies

The first trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance" teases the end of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and also includes the symbiote taking over a horse. Suffice it to say, this movie's going to be cinema. There are plenty of small details you might have missed in that "Venom 3" trailer, but there's one subtle aspect some folks have realized online. And it's kind of gross.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), user @brandonjc_art wrote, "Bro's been wearing the same outfit for three movies." It's accompanied by three images of Hardy's Eddie Brock wearing the same clothes throughout events of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and now "Venom: The Last Dance." Hopefully, he had a chance to take a dip in a lobster tank at some point; otherwise, those clothes must be smelling mighty ripe by this point.

Is it possible Eddie found the time to hit up a laundromat while seemingly on the run from Chiwetel Ejiofor's military agent and some monstrous beasts that are probably Xenophages? There's a chance, but we prefer to think Eddie and Venom just stink to high heaven and don't really care what anyone else thinks.