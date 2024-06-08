Venom: The Gross Eddie Brock Detail You Can't Unsee In The Movies
The first trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance" teases the end of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and also includes the symbiote taking over a horse. Suffice it to say, this movie's going to be cinema. There are plenty of small details you might have missed in that "Venom 3" trailer, but there's one subtle aspect some folks have realized online. And it's kind of gross.
On X (formerly known as Twitter), user @brandonjc_art wrote, "Bro's been wearing the same outfit for three movies." It's accompanied by three images of Hardy's Eddie Brock wearing the same clothes throughout events of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and now "Venom: The Last Dance." Hopefully, he had a chance to take a dip in a lobster tank at some point; otherwise, those clothes must be smelling mighty ripe by this point.
Is it possible Eddie found the time to hit up a laundromat while seemingly on the run from Chiwetel Ejiofor's military agent and some monstrous beasts that are probably Xenophages? There's a chance, but we prefer to think Eddie and Venom just stink to high heaven and don't really care what anyone else thinks.
We know Eddie Brock will change clothes at least once in Venom 3
To be fair, it sort of makes sense that Eddie Brock hasn't changed clothes across three movies. The ending of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" sees him transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He promptly gets transported back to his reality, which is probably where "Venom: The Last Dance" picks up. That all could have happened within the span of a few hours or maybe even a day, so it's understandable he didn't have time for a costume change amidst all that.
The trailer shows him wearing the same outfit for quite a while. It's in the scene where he takes out some thugs running some kind of dog kennel operation, and also when Venom inhabits that poor horse. He'll change outfits at some point, because Eddie is in a nice tuxedo when he sees Mrs. Chen (Peggy Lu) in a casino. The question then becomes, how does Eddie, while on the run, afford a tux? More than likely, Venom convinces him to use extralegal methods to obtain it.
People don't seem to mind sweaty, dirty Eddie Brock. Plenty of people under the initial X post show their appreciation toward the character, with @JebbersXDaffy writing, "This is the kind of energy I love him for." With their over-the-top nature, the "Venom" movies play like cartoons anyway, and it's very much in the vein of a cartoon character to just wear the same thing day after day. Eddie's our dirty boy, and that's why he's an icon.