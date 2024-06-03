First Venom: The Last Dance Trailer Teases Invasion, Death &... Horsepower?
Audiences may have enjoyed the first two "Venom" movies more than the critics, but that hasn't stopped the symbiote films from becoming an integral part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe — especially in the absence of the titular web-slinger. The first movie introduced audiences to the alien symbiote Venom and its human host, Eddie Brock (both played by Tom Hardy). In the sequel, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) bonds with the dangerous red symbiote Carnage, wreaking havoc for everything around him.
The third and final film in the series, "Venom: The Last Dance," has to decide how to raise the stakes after Carnage, as well as whether to follow up on previous hints that Venom's world might not be quite as isolated going forward. Thankfully, the first "Venom 3" trailer has arrived and it provides clues on the direction the movie is taking — and teases what just might be the biggest entry in the series so far.
The Venom 3 trailer provides plenty of symbiote action
The new trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance" doesn't have all the answers about the titular character's future, but it certainly provides some insight into what Eddie Brock and his symbiote have been up to since viewers last saw them ... as well as teases some of the challenges that lie ahead.
Though the first two "Venom" films have been largely content with doing their own thing, the character is ultimately a major Spider-Man (Tom Holland) villain. As such, entertaining as his solo movies might be, they have an element of anticipating whether Venom gets around to actually dealing with Spider-Man business. That is especially true after the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" post-credits scene and its counterpart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" teased a potential confrontation between the two at some point down the line. Then again, "Let There Be Carnage" also sets up Detective Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham) as a potential new symbiote villain for "Venom 3," so the third movie has lots of potential plot lines to choose from.
While the movie likely still keeps plenty of aces up its sleeve, the trailer makes it pretty clear that fans of the first two movies will find more than enough to enjoy in "Venom 3," as well.
"Venom: The Last Dance" arrives in theaters on October 25.