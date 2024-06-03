First Venom: The Last Dance Trailer Teases Invasion, Death &... Horsepower?

The new trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance" doesn't have all the answers about the titular character's future, but it certainly provides some insight into what Eddie Brock and his symbiote have been up to since viewers last saw them ... as well as teases some of the challenges that lie ahead.

Though the first two "Venom" films have been largely content with doing their own thing, the character is ultimately a major Spider-Man (Tom Holland) villain. As such, entertaining as his solo movies might be, they have an element of anticipating whether Venom gets around to actually dealing with Spider-Man business. That is especially true after the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" post-credits scene and its counterpart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" teased a potential confrontation between the two at some point down the line. Then again, "Let There Be Carnage" also sets up Detective Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham) as a potential new symbiote villain for "Venom 3," so the third movie has lots of potential plot lines to choose from.

While the movie likely still keeps plenty of aces up its sleeve, the trailer makes it pretty clear that fans of the first two movies will find more than enough to enjoy in "Venom 3," as well.

"Venom: The Last Dance" arrives in theaters on October 25.