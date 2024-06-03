Small Details You Missed In The Venom: The Last Dance Trailer

Three years after the release of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his extraterrestrial symbiote partner are coming back for what's supposedly their final lap. The new trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance" teases an epic climax to Sony's comic book trilogy, with more invaders from Venom's world reaching Earth and stirring up trouble for the antihero duo. The same irreverent tone that defined the previous "Venom" movies remains, but there is a sense of finality to the new "Last Dance" trailer.

Hardy returns alongside prior "Venom" co-stars like Peggy Lu and Stephen Graham. The third film is also bringing in a bunch of new names, including lauded actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. At the start of the trailer, Eddie and Venom seem to be living their best vigilante lives after defeating Carnage (Woody Harrelson) in the previous film. However, things take a turn for the dangerous when more aliens arrive, sparking a mysterious government investigation and some weird science. It seems that much of the film will follow Eddie and Venom on the run from the military.

While we wait for "Venom: The Last Dance" to be released in theaters on October 25, the trailer will have to tide fans over. Here are some small details, Easter eggs, and curious clues you may have missed in the "Venom: The Last Dance" trailer.