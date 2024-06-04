A Huge Seth MacFarlane Flop Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

When it comes to his feature film output, most comedy fans seem to forget that "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane has directed more than just the "Ted" films. While the talking teddy bear movies weren't major creative darlings, they were major crowd-pleasers, with the franchise grossing over $770 million worldwide. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for MacFarlane's other theatrical venture: "A Million Ways to Die in the West," which grossed just $86 million worldwide against a $40 million budget, becoming a major flop for MacFarlane upon its release in 2014.

But MacFarlane's satire of Westerns is getting a second life on Netflix. On June 4, 2024, "A Million Ways to Die in the West" emerged as the fifth most-watched film on the streaming service in the U.S. The film is besting the likes of Netflix's own Jennifer Lopez-starrer "Atlas," which was torn apart by critics.

"A Million Ways to Die in the West" trending on Netflix is surprising, considering that the film also received poor reviews from both critics and social media users on sites such as Letterboxd. User Dakota Joaquin's review, however, points to why the film could be so popular on Netflix a decade after its release. "Critics were too hard on this one. This is a perfect movie to play in the background when you're busy doing other [stuff]," they wrote.