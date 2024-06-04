A Huge Seth MacFarlane Flop Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix
When it comes to his feature film output, most comedy fans seem to forget that "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane has directed more than just the "Ted" films. While the talking teddy bear movies weren't major creative darlings, they were major crowd-pleasers, with the franchise grossing over $770 million worldwide. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for MacFarlane's other theatrical venture: "A Million Ways to Die in the West," which grossed just $86 million worldwide against a $40 million budget, becoming a major flop for MacFarlane upon its release in 2014.
But MacFarlane's satire of Westerns is getting a second life on Netflix. On June 4, 2024, "A Million Ways to Die in the West" emerged as the fifth most-watched film on the streaming service in the U.S. The film is besting the likes of Netflix's own Jennifer Lopez-starrer "Atlas," which was torn apart by critics.
"A Million Ways to Die in the West" trending on Netflix is surprising, considering that the film also received poor reviews from both critics and social media users on sites such as Letterboxd. User Dakota Joaquin's review, however, points to why the film could be so popular on Netflix a decade after its release. "Critics were too hard on this one. This is a perfect movie to play in the background when you're busy doing other [stuff]," they wrote.
A Million Ways to Die in the West is a parody of Westerns
Set in the late 1800s, "A Million Ways to Die in the West" features MacFarlane as Albert, a shy, goofy sheepherder trying to make a name for himself in the untamed West. After his girlfriend dumps him, Albert soon falls in love with Anna (Charlize Theron), who helps him come out of his shell. Eventually, Albert learns to fight for himself and decides to take on Anna's husband Clinch (Liam Neeson), a devious outlaw.
"A Million Ways to Die in the West" is filled with tons of cameos and guests, making this a truly star-studded affair. Neeson agreed to star in the film under one hilarious condition, hoping to poke fun at a "Family Guy" joke. Despite poor critical and commercial responses, the film is definitely worth watching if you enjoy MacFarlane's sense of humor and want completely unhinged appearances from the likes of Jamie Foxx, Ryan Reynolds, and Christopher Lloyd. Just under two hours, MacFarlane's comedy is an easy, breezy film to watch on a free afternoon.
Following the film's failure, MacFarlane debuted the "Ted" sequel and began working on his beloved sci-fi series "The Orville." These days, he's mostly focused on the live-action "Ted" TV series for Peacock, and we hope he can make the long-gestating "Family Guy" movie happen eventually. In the meantime, "A Million Ways to Die in the West" has found new life on Netflix, so catch it there before it rides off into the sunset again.