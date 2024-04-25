The Only Reason A Family Guy Movie Hasn't Happened, According To Seth MacFarlane

"Family Guy" recently aired its Season 22 finale, but there are still plenty of hilarious misadventures for the Griffins to get into. In 2023, "Family Guy" was renewed up to Season 23, and it recently came to light that the animated sitcom will have two holiday specials in 2024. And if the stars align, a movie could come to fruition ... if creator Seth MacFarlane can squeeze it into his calendar.

While speaking at Paley Fest L.A. (later republished by ComicBook.com), MacFarlane explained why a film hasn't been done before. "I have known what that ['Family Guy'] movie will be for 15 years, and I just haven't had the time to get to it," he said. MacFarlane has been busy, as he's launched numerous other series, including "The Orville" and "Ted," the latter of which aired on Peacock in early 2024.

MacFarlane's comments don't confirm that a movie is currently in the works, but they show that he's still interested and already has an idea of what the story would be. Maybe it would involve a giant dome going over Quahog to really lean into those "Simpsons" comparisons. Some fans can't stand modern "Family Guy," but perhaps a movie with an overarching storyline and greater production value would convince those viewers to give the property another shot.