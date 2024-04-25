The Only Reason A Family Guy Movie Hasn't Happened, According To Seth MacFarlane
"Family Guy" recently aired its Season 22 finale, but there are still plenty of hilarious misadventures for the Griffins to get into. In 2023, "Family Guy" was renewed up to Season 23, and it recently came to light that the animated sitcom will have two holiday specials in 2024. And if the stars align, a movie could come to fruition ... if creator Seth MacFarlane can squeeze it into his calendar.
While speaking at Paley Fest L.A. (later republished by ComicBook.com), MacFarlane explained why a film hasn't been done before. "I have known what that ['Family Guy'] movie will be for 15 years, and I just haven't had the time to get to it," he said. MacFarlane has been busy, as he's launched numerous other series, including "The Orville" and "Ted," the latter of which aired on Peacock in early 2024.
MacFarlane's comments don't confirm that a movie is currently in the works, but they show that he's still interested and already has an idea of what the story would be. Maybe it would involve a giant dome going over Quahog to really lean into those "Simpsons" comparisons. Some fans can't stand modern "Family Guy," but perhaps a movie with an overarching storyline and greater production value would convince those viewers to give the property another shot.
Seth MacFarlane has also stated how he sees no reason to end Family Guy anytime soon
The prospect of a "Family Guy" movie has regularly come up over the years. As recently as April 2023, producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin spoke with Emmy Magazine (republished by MovieWeb) about the prospect of a film, and Appel expressed how it didn't look promising. "We haven't made a movie yet because Seth [MacFarlane] will be an active part of that, starting with the script," he said. "And right now, between the 'Ted' TV series and book club, he just doesn't have the time."
MacFarlane has stated in the past that he hasn't written for "Family Guy" for years now. At this point, he mostly just records lines for characters like Peter and Stewie. However, Appel's comment suggests that he'd want a hand in crafting the story for a "Family Guy" movie. This explains why it hasn't moved forward, as MacFarlane has his hands full with other projects. "Family Guy" is just one more thing on his plate, but it doesn't sound like the show itself is going away any time soon, as the show's creator told TheWrap about how he has no intention of ending the animated sitcom. "It's still surviving and thriving. It still has a sizable audience and is a perfect example of there being an appetite for something," he remarked. "So we continue to feed the beast."
The best "Family Guy" episodes showcase the numerous storylines that could work with the Griffin family. Hopefully, MacFarlane's schedule clears up soon so that he can get to work leading the way for the most epic "Family Guy" adventure yet.