Critics Aren't Holding Back On Jennifer Lopez's Netflix Movie Atlas

Jennifer Lopez is back on the block with a brand new sci-fi flick that critics are tearing to shreds. Earlier this year, Lopez starred in a controversial Super Bowl 2024 commercial with her beau Ben Affleck, released a bold vanity documentary in the form of "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story," and now she has Netflix's "Atlas." The film, which was released on May 24, is nothing short of a critical bomb, boasting a 14% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics aren't holding back on this one, with The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han bolding calling it "another Netflix movie made to half-watch while doing laundry." Ouch!

The overall consensus seems to be that the film doesn't have much of a soul, nor does it know what to do with its ambitious sci-fi themes. "Hidden somewhere beneath all the generic dialogue, embarrassing plot, mediocre action and oddly ineffective performances, there's a good idea in Brad Peyton's 'Atlas.' It's a shame the filmmakers never found it," wrote William Bibbiani for The Wrap.

Some critics are notably disappointed with Lopez's performance, with Variety's Todd Gilchrist expecting more from the multi-hyphenate creative. "One might think that would lead her to take more risks — strike-outs are more respectable when they follow big swings. But 'Atlas' is predictable, overlong and bland, the kind of experience it's hard to get excited about when the star player seems to be perfunctorily running the bases," Gilchrist wrote.