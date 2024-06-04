The Miranda Cosgrove Rom-Com That Defied The Odds And Killed It On Netflix

With a 14% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it's safe to say that critics aren't in love with "Mother of the Bride." In a "rotten" review, Robert Levin at Newsday describes the movie thusly: "It's an hour-and-a-half that feels like a decade, so you're left desperately searching for something to end the misery." Manuel Betancourt of AV Club apparently agreed, writing, "As if fueled by an algorithm that's inserting scenes that borrow from the much funnier flicks it will now sit alongside in Netflix's many-themed rows of content, Waters' film fails to muster any memorable set-pieces."

Much like the moment she references, Natalia Winkeman at the New York Times aims below the belt: "The best screwball gag this movie can muster is a pickleball shot to the groin." Variety's Courtney Howard wasn't much kinder, saying, "The far-off setting emphasizes the lavish and luxe, though the narrative is cheaply woven and fairly threadbare." As for Lindsay Bahr at the Associated Press, she wondered if the film was computer-generated, writing, "I won't go so far as to say that 'Mother of the Bride' feels like an AI creation but it does feel at least a little stitched together from pieces of other romantic comedies of varying quality."

Perhaps it was Amy Amatangelo at Paste Magazine, though, who made the sharpest and most salient critique: "You know when you check into a hotel and the default TV channel is the hotel promotion channel? The new Netflix movie 'Mother of the Bride' is kind of like that."

With all that in mind, should you watch "Mother of the Bride?" As long as you go in with reasonable expectations, it could be a perfectly mindless romp. The film is streaming on Netflix now.