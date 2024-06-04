The Alien: Romulus Trailer Proves Facehuggers Are Scarier Than Xenomorphs

It's easy to see why "Alien: Romulus" will blow away audiences when it premieres on August 16. The first "Romulus" trailer showcased a facehugger infestation almost too gross to watch. The second trailer ups the ante with more horrific moments, including the movie's protagonist, Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny), coming face-to-face with a full-blown xenomorph. However, this preview also places plenty of emphasis on those pesky facehuggers, clearly indicating the film's going to pay a lot of attention to these creatures, which is definitely the right move to make.

The xenomorph is understandably considered one of the greatest movie monsters of all time. It's even arguable that a xenomorph queen would be more powerful than Godzilla. However, one could assert that facehuggers are truly the scariest monsters within the Alien franchise. Yes, a xenomorph is a big scary beast with acid blood that has a second mouth coming out of its main mouth. No one's arguing against the countless nightmares the xenomorphs have inspired. But there's something far more intimately terrifying about the facehugger's concept.

This is a creature that attaches itself to a victim's mouth, impregnating the host with an alien that will burst through the person's chest. It feels so much more like a violation of one's bodily autonomy before ultimately kicking the bucket. On top of that, the person is merely a host for the next generation of xenomorphs, aiding in the aliens' efforts to eradicate any other living thing in their vicinity.