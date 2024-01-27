11 Movie Monsters That Are More Powerful Than Godzilla

When it comes to overpowered movie monsters, they don't come much beefier than the O.G. kaiju Godzilla. First seen on screen in 1954, the massive prehistoric beast rose from the sea near Japan, a nation still reeling from the very recent trauma of the atomic bombs. Japan once again finds itself under threat when, after eons of dormancy, the irradiated leviathan is awakened by — and infused with — nuclear juice. A frightening creature with some seriously gnarly breath, this rampaging reptile would become one of film's most iconic and impactful pop culture figures. And, with the Japanese film "Godzilla Minus One" receiving widespread critical acclaim in 2023, it looks like he's still going strong. But is he the strongest?

Over the decades since Godzilla emerged, plenty of other memorable monsters have graced the big screen. The overpowered murder iguana that arose from the waters of the Pacific is still one of the baddest beasts in the movie monster biz, but it's always fun to see how Godzilla's stats stack up against those of other kaiju in films like "Mothra vs. Godzilla." Things get really wild when we start splicing genres to consider how our favorite sea stegosaurus would fare against some of cinema's other most overpowered monsters, from terrifying entities to animated aliens. So sharpen your dorsal plate for battle, because we're going to look into how some of our favorite movie creatures would fare against the supposed king of the monsters.