Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper Sequel Comments Will Crush Big Bang Theory Fans
One of the reasons why Jim Parsons quit "The Big Bang Theory" was because he didn't want to play Sheldon Cooper for the rest of his life. However, after narrating several seasons of "Young Sheldon," some fans are probably wondering if he's open to making a sequel series about his beloved character. Unfortunately, Parsons still isn't interested in reprising the role of the socially awkward physicist in a meaningful capacity.
While speaking to E! News, the actor admitted that he'd never rule out the possibility of playing Sheldon again as life is too long and unpredictable to know if anything is certain. However, it seems he's more than ready to put the character to bed for a while, saying, "Reincarnation. Next lifetime," after being asked if he'll return to the role.
Fortunately, fans who tuned into "Young Sheldon's" devastating series finale got a brief glimpse into the character's post-"Big Bang Theory" life, and his cameo was a much-needed retreat from the pain surrounding George Cooper Sr.'s (Lance Barber) death. That said, how did Parsons feel about appearing on-screen again?
Jim Parsons' reaction to Young Sheldon finale cameo
The two-part "Young Sheldon" finale reveals that Jim Parsons' character has been documenting his life on the page throughout the entire series. Therefore, it's only fitting adult Sheldon and his wife, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), appeared as their present-day selves to confirm that they're happily married parents. This gives Sheldon's story its big happily-ever-after moment, and Parsons thinks the cameo is the perfect way to say goodbye to the character.
"It was beautiful. It was even more beautiful than I expected it to be. One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote is so sweet and I think they worked Mayim and I into that show so beautifully," Parsons told Entertainment Tonight. He hopes that viewers feel the same way, but the emotional responses to the finale suggest that he has nothing to worry about.
Of course, Sheldon might not be gone for good. With Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mindy (Emily Osment) getting their own "Young Sheldon" spin-off series, the door is open for Parsons and Iain Armitage to return to the "Big Bang Theory" universe down the line. Here's to more "Bazinga!" moments.