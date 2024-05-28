Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper Sequel Comments Will Crush Big Bang Theory Fans

One of the reasons why Jim Parsons quit "The Big Bang Theory" was because he didn't want to play Sheldon Cooper for the rest of his life. However, after narrating several seasons of "Young Sheldon," some fans are probably wondering if he's open to making a sequel series about his beloved character. Unfortunately, Parsons still isn't interested in reprising the role of the socially awkward physicist in a meaningful capacity.

While speaking to E! News, the actor admitted that he'd never rule out the possibility of playing Sheldon again as life is too long and unpredictable to know if anything is certain. However, it seems he's more than ready to put the character to bed for a while, saying, "Reincarnation. Next lifetime," after being asked if he'll return to the role.

Fortunately, fans who tuned into "Young Sheldon's" devastating series finale got a brief glimpse into the character's post-"Big Bang Theory" life, and his cameo was a much-needed retreat from the pain surrounding George Cooper Sr.'s (Lance Barber) death. That said, how did Parsons feel about appearing on-screen again?