The Rings Of Power: How Season 2's Sauron Might Connect To The Lord Of The Rings' Timeline

Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be set thousands of years in the past, but the prequel series can still connect to "The Lord of the Rings" story in multiple ways. For instance, "The Rings of Power's" island nation of Númenor is the precursor to the mainland kingdom of Gondor. The show's titular jewelry — especially the One Ring to rule them all — is also still very important later on. Heck, even the "Rings of Power" first episode title, "A Shadow of the Past," has a direct link to the second chapter title of "The Fellowship of the Ring."

Now, a new rumor from fan site Fellowship of Fans' Twitter page may point to another way the show can draw a connection with the original trilogy. This could come through its until-now confusing iteration of Sauron (Charlie Vicker's Halbrand in Season 1) and the all-powerful Dark Lord that we all know and love from "The Lord of the Rings" story. The exclusive scoop states, "Gavi Singh Chera will play 'SAURON' in THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2," adding, "He will play the original form version of the character which is meant to be 'angelic' and 'ethereal' per sources."

If the leak is true, that means we may be getting a diversified, shapeshifting Sauron for Season 2 — which makes it much easier to connect his "Rings of Power" story to the original "Lord of the Rings" timeline.