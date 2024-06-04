Captain America 4 Photo Reveals The Return Of An Alien Species (With A Gross Twist)

Contains spoilers for "Captain America 4" or "Captain America: Brave New World"

With alien species now making regular contact with Earth-616 citizens, it's probably not surprising that the crew inhabiting "Captain America: Brave New World" might be expanding their eating options. According to some behind-the-scenes pictures posted by @atlanta_filming on Instagram, military vehicles spattered with mud were present at the film's reshoot — and so was a truck strung up with dead, skinned alien creatures.

These grossly dressed (and addressed) aliens appear to be Orloni, the toothy creatures first introduced during "Guardians of the Galaxy." Young Groot can be seen engaging in a battle with one of the ratlike creatures over the opening credits. They also pop up in "Avengers: Endgame" when Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and the rest of the team land on an alternate version of Earth after time traveling. Orloni are mainly used as a form of currency and while gambling, they can be the boon — or bane — of the person who encounters them.

What that military vehicle is doing with so many Orloni — and why they appear to be ready for a grill — remains obscured. But what isn't obscured? All of the changes that are in the process of being made to "Captain America: Brave New World."