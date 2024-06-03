Captain America 4 Leak Confirms One Big Change To A Marvel Villain

Contains potential spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World"

"Captain America: Brave New World" has been undergoing some reshoots over the late spring months, and among the cast members spotted on set for those redos is Rosa Salazar. The actress — previously seen shooting with dark hair — seems to be sporting pink locks in photos snagged on social media. That means Salazar's a near-lock for playing the pink-haired Diamondback, better known as Rachel Leighton. Diamondback has long been entangled in the life of the original Captain America, Steve Rogers, making her first appearance in Cap's mid-80's run with "Captain America" #310.

A NEW look at Rosa Salazar in hot pink hair for her character Diamondback in #CaptainAmerica4 has been shared with us by @AtlantaFilming What do you think of the hair? Are you excited to see this character in Cap 4? pic.twitter.com/GIa0fg5EZo — The Cosmic Circus (@MyCosmicCircus) June 2, 2024

Rachel has a fascinating history that makes her one of Rogers' strongest foes — and greatest allies. Her inclusion in the film has been less controversial than that of Israeli superhero Sabra, and it remains to be seen whether she'll be friend or enemy — or if the reshoots have changed anything about her. Other changes will include more of Giancarlo Esposito and a suit upgrade for the current Captain America, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. The reshoots should run an additional 22 days. In the meantime, what has Rachel Leighton been up to in the comics?