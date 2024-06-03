You Can Finally Watch Godzilla Minus One At Home - Here's How

One of 2023's biggest and most critically beloved films is finally available on Netflix — but why did it take "Godzilla Minus One" so long to hit a major streaming service despite its overwhelming popularity?

Apparently, it came down to distribution rights, which makes sense; the character of Godzilla has been a pop culture staple for decades, and "Godzilla Minus One" isn't the only property currently featuring the enormous Japanese beast. Legendary Pictures, an American studio, is responsible for this spring's action blockbuster "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," which is officially part of the cinematic universe known as the "MonsterVerse," whereas "Godzilla Minus One" was produced and distributed by the Japanese company Toho. The two companies do have an agreement wherein they space out their respective Godzilla-related releases so that they don't have to directly face off against one another — and that the agreement is probably why "Godzilla Minus One" came out a bit later, as it gave "Godzilla x Kong" time to reign supreme in theaters. (It's important to note that "Godzilla Minus One" is not on Netflix in France or, ironically, Japan.)

If you haven't gotten a chance to see "Godzilla Minus One" yet, now's the time; it's one of the very best movies of 2023 and it's such a stunning cinematic achievement that it won a major award at the 2024 Oscars. So what is the movie about, and why is it such a big deal?