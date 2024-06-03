You Can Finally Watch Godzilla Minus One At Home - Here's How
One of 2023's biggest and most critically beloved films is finally available on Netflix — but why did it take "Godzilla Minus One" so long to hit a major streaming service despite its overwhelming popularity?
Apparently, it came down to distribution rights, which makes sense; the character of Godzilla has been a pop culture staple for decades, and "Godzilla Minus One" isn't the only property currently featuring the enormous Japanese beast. Legendary Pictures, an American studio, is responsible for this spring's action blockbuster "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," which is officially part of the cinematic universe known as the "MonsterVerse," whereas "Godzilla Minus One" was produced and distributed by the Japanese company Toho. The two companies do have an agreement wherein they space out their respective Godzilla-related releases so that they don't have to directly face off against one another — and that the agreement is probably why "Godzilla Minus One" came out a bit later, as it gave "Godzilla x Kong" time to reign supreme in theaters. (It's important to note that "Godzilla Minus One" is not on Netflix in France or, ironically, Japan.)
If you haven't gotten a chance to see "Godzilla Minus One" yet, now's the time; it's one of the very best movies of 2023 and it's such a stunning cinematic achievement that it won a major award at the 2024 Oscars. So what is the movie about, and why is it such a big deal?
What is Godzilla Minus One about, and why did it make waves when it released?
So what's the deal with "Godzilla Minus One?" The Japanese-language film introduces audiences to Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a kamikaze pilot returning back to an army base as World War II comes to a close only to be taunted by Navy technician Sōsaku Tachibana (Munetaka Aoki). Before long, the two become the only survivors of Godzilla's first attack, as the monster has return to the island nation, and they return to Tokyo as Godzilla gains strength from American underwater nuclear tests and begins to make its way to the mainland.
From that point on, as Japan declines to tell the populace about Godzilla's imminent arrival and the United States proves less than helpful, it's up to Tachibana and Shikishima to work together — despite their mutual disdain — alongside a small crew, but along the way, Godzilla attacks Ginza, putting Shikishima's girlfriend Noriko Ōish (Minami Hamabe) in danger (and putting her fate in question as well). By tying a tale of Godzilla's destruction to the struggles experienced by Japanese soldiers during the wind-down of World War II, writer-director Takashi Yamazaki creates a stunningly rendered and wholly human story that just so happens to feature one of the most famous movie monsters of all time. Critics around the world took note; the movie earned an astounding 98% on Rotten Tomatoes with a critical consensus that reads, "With engaging human stories anchoring the action, 'Godzilla Minus One' is one kaiju movie that remains truly compelling between the scenes of mass destruction." With that in mind, it's no surprise that "Godzilla Minus One" pulled out an incredible triumph at the 2024 Oscars.
Godzilla Minus One was an underdog winner at the 2024 Academy Awards
With everyone in agreement that "Godzilla Minus One" is both a spectacular blockbuster and a deeply emotional story, it makes sense that the film scored an Oscar nomination ... and while it didn't crack any of the major categories like Best Picture, it did earn one for best visual effects. With the category rounded out by "The Creator," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," and "Napoleon," it was definitely a tough race for "Godzilla Minus One," but it triumphed. Ultimately, writer-director Takashi Yamazaki (who spearheaded the effects) and his teammates Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima walked up to the stage at the Dolby Theater to accept the award — and even posed with Godzilla figurines in the press room after. (The team also donned matching shoes made to look like monster hands for the evening, which was an extraordinarily clever detail).
With an Oscar under its belt and widespread critical acclaim, it's not a surprise that people are psyched to see "Godzilla Minus One" available on such a popular streaming service. Whether you want to revisit the film or you need to watch it for the first time, it's streaming on Netflix now.