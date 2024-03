Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Why Godzilla Minus One Fans Can't Figure Out Where To Watch It

"Godzilla Minus One" blew everyone away at the box office, taking in $56 million in the United States alone. "Godzilla Minus One" also won the Academy Award for best visual effects, which is more important than most may realize since it had a relatively slender budget compared to the other nominees. It makes sense those who failed to see it in theaters may want to give it a shot now, but anyone living in the States may end up waiting a bit.

Americans can't figure out where to watch "Godzilla Minus One" because it presently doesn't have a streaming release date or confirmation for when physical copies will be accessible in the U.S. Toho, the studio behind the monster hit, revealed the movie's DVD and Blu-ray release will be May 1 in Japan. However, there's no indication of when it'll be available in other countries.

With Japan getting the first release, it may take some time after that for American audiences to own a copy of "Godzilla Minus One." It all goes to show the importance of going to the theater when possible to see such an epic work of art.