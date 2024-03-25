Why Godzilla Minus One Fans Can't Figure Out Where To Watch It

"Godzilla Minus One" blew everyone away at the box office, taking in $56 million in the United States alone. "Godzilla Minus One" also won the Academy Award for best visual effects, which is more important than most may realize since it had a relatively slender budget compared to the other nominees. It makes sense those who failed to see it in theaters may want to give it a shot now, but anyone living in the States may end up waiting a bit.

Americans can't figure out where to watch "Godzilla Minus One" because it presently doesn't have a streaming release date or confirmation for when physical copies will be accessible in the U.S. Toho, the studio behind the monster hit, revealed the movie's DVD and Blu-ray release will be May 1 in Japan. However, there's no indication of when it'll be available in other countries.

With Japan getting the first release, it may take some time after that for American audiences to own a copy of "Godzilla Minus One." It all goes to show the importance of going to the theater when possible to see such an epic work of art.