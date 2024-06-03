The Venom 3 Trailer Confirms That Controversial Plot Rumor Is False
It looks like Peter Parker won't be involved in "Venom: The Last Dance" — despite rumors that a young version of the character would make his debut in what seems to be the final installment in the Venom film series. The alleged plot leak — which first surfaced in May 2024 — said Venom would try to seek out and kill a pre-adolescent Peter to avoid his eventual death at an adult Parker's hands. Becoming friends with young Peter, Eddie instead finds himself protecting the future by attempting to defeat a bunch of powerful alien beings, including Toxin and the Jury.
A "Venom: The Last Dance" trailer released on June 3 teases the end of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) but doesn't indicate the movie features Spider-Man or Eddie acting as a mercenary. Instead, the film seems to be about Eddie and Venom's flight from a top-secret lab that has captured samples of symbiotes similar to Venom. Clearly seeing Brock and Venom as security risks and possible threats to the project's secrecy, the government tries to neutralize the pair by any means necessary. The twosome embark on a road trip, and it's strongly hinted that fellow symbiotes from Venom's planet have found them. The multicolored ectoplasm blobs in the secret lab hint that we're about to see some more of Venom's fellow aliens in action — which means we're dealing with a whole different Marvel Comics plotline.
Looks like there's a different Marvel Comics plotline ahead for Venom
It looks like "Venom: Last Dance" will be bringing to life another Marvel Comics plotline – the Life Foundation's group of symbiotes. Scream, Agony, Phage, Riot, and Lasher are created by the titular foundation to eliminate Venom — and most of them bond unwillingly with a human host. Since Venom has just moved to the West Coast and is trying his hand at being a good guy, the appearance of these new symbiotes is less than optimal news. Ironically, the series where the characters are introduced — "Venom: Lethal Protector" and "Venom: Along Came A Spider" — both involve Peter Parker and Eddie Brock developing a fast friendship as they try to deal with these new villains. So, perhaps there's room for Peter Parker after all. However, that would arguably be best served by a quick cameo instead of allowing the whole film to become a Spidey-and-Venom road show.
But another possibility also floats in the air. Might the snarling symbiote that Eddie and Venom encounter on a plane's wing be Knull, one of Venom's most powerful and lethal opponents? In any event, the monsters in the "Venom 3" trailer are worse news than one might think at first blush. Either way, the truth will be revealed when "Venom: The Last Dance" hits theaters in October.
