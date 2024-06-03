The Venom 3 Trailer Confirms That Controversial Plot Rumor Is False

It looks like "Venom: Last Dance" will be bringing to life another Marvel Comics plotline – the Life Foundation's group of symbiotes. Scream, Agony, Phage, Riot, and Lasher are created by the titular foundation to eliminate Venom — and most of them bond unwillingly with a human host. Since Venom has just moved to the West Coast and is trying his hand at being a good guy, the appearance of these new symbiotes is less than optimal news. Ironically, the series where the characters are introduced — "Venom: Lethal Protector" and "Venom: Along Came A Spider" — both involve Peter Parker and Eddie Brock developing a fast friendship as they try to deal with these new villains. So, perhaps there's room for Peter Parker after all. However, that would arguably be best served by a quick cameo instead of allowing the whole film to become a Spidey-and-Venom road show.

But another possibility also floats in the air. Might the snarling symbiote that Eddie and Venom encounter on a plane's wing be Knull, one of Venom's most powerful and lethal opponents? In any event, the monsters in the "Venom 3" trailer are worse news than one might think at first blush. Either way, the truth will be revealed when "Venom: The Last Dance" hits theaters in October.

