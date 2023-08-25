Venom 3: How Chiwetel Ejiofor's Rumored Marvel Villain Could Be Tied To Iron Man

Chiwetel Ejiofor has officially joined Sony's shared universe of Spider-Man villain-related flicks, and while it hasn't been officially announced who he will play in "Venom 3," the title being used during the production of the third film is reportedly "Orwell." This has led some to believe that the Academy Award nominee could be playing General Orwell Taylor from the comic books. While this is just a rumor, if it does pan out, there is a chance it could lead to a fascinating connection to the character of Iron Man.

Orwell Taylor was first introduced in "Venom: Lethal Protector #1" in December 1992. The United States Army General's son named, Hugh Taylor, was killed by Venom working as a guard at the Vault after his tour of duty with the military. In order to get revenge, Orwell assembles soldiers and guardsmen that served with his son into a group called the Jury, who all have armored suits based on designs stolen from the same company responsible for Iron Man.

If Ejiofor turns out to be playing Orwell, it will be interesting to see if there will be any involvement from Stark Industries should the movie decide to tackle the formation of the Jury, who also have ties to US Agent and The Thunderbolts in the comics. The introduction of Orwell and his crew of Iron Man-looking justice seekers could leave the door open for possible crossovers to the MCU, which is quite intriguing, especially since there's a chance "Venom 3" will address the already established connection.