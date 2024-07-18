The Boys Season 4's Biggest Mistake

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4

Season 4 of "The Boys" really did feel like it had it all: Sex dungeons, super-powered sheep, and The Deep (Chace Crawford) continuing his water-based romances by way of a hilarious MCU cameo. But while the show's sordid sense of humor was prominent throughout the season, there might've been a little too much going on in the latest chapter of the gang's ongoing battle with corrupt Supes, particularly involving their former leader, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

Left to brood outside of The Boys team, Butcher is battling himself as much as he is Homelander (Antony Starr) this season, leading to what might be one of the show's worst creative choices to date by having his new ally, Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), turn out to be an unhinged imaginary friend.

Throwing in a "Fight Club" maneuver with a dash of "The Sixth Sense," the jig was up on this piece of Butcher's story before the show even confirmed it. The clues continuously presenting themselves every week were obvious, to the point that when he finally did shout at Becca (Shantel VanSanten), it was nowhere as shocking as it should've been. In fact, by focusing on the new and unhealthy bromance, "The Boys" missed out on applying its drama in a better fashion with another on-again, off-again ally of Butcher who deserved better.