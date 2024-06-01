A Star Wars Actor Caused A Hotel Evacuation With A Lightsaber Stunt Gone Wrong

A new live-action "Star Wars" series is on its way to Disney+, bringing drama, action, and mystery to the galaxy far, far away. "Star Wars: The Acolyte" takes audiences to a time long before the Skywalker saga, one of peace and prosperity in the Galactic Republic. However, when mysterious forces begin threatening this tranquility, the Jedi Order must step in. Along the way, these peacekeepers will ignite their lightsabers — those weapons with rules that don't make sense – against the galaxy's evil entities. After all, they're no joke in the "Star Wars" universe, and, as it turns out, they can cause some chaos in real life as well.

In-universe, lightsabers can do myriad painful things to the body, while in the real world, training to use one can cause hotel evacuations. Actor Dafne Keen, who's completely unrecognizable as Jedi Jecki Lon, shared as much with Entertainment Weekly, recalling a major mishap during her lightsaber training while staying at a hotel. "I would go train in the hotel gym ...The hotel gym was quite low. It didn't have high ceilings, and I was doing this thing that you do over your head, and I hit a fire alarm," she said. Within seconds, the hotel was filled with the sound of beeping and the entire building had to clear out. Staff checked the security cameras after the fact, saw Keen's lightsaber accident, and, thankfully, let her off with a warning and the request that she be a bit more careful.

Despite this embarrassing incident, Keen clarified that she loved the lightsaber work on "The Acolyte."