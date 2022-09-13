Sebastian Stan's Comments On The MCU's Thunderbolts Sure Sound Ominous

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is packed with fascinating heroes and villains, but one of the most interesting character arcs belongs to Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). The plucky soldier started his journey as Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) best friend in the 1940s before joining him on the battlefield as part of the Howling Commandos after Steve's supersoldier serum-induced transformation. But the duo were split up by the end of "Captain America: The First Avenger" when Bucky falls from a Hydra train in the snowy wilderness — seemingly to his doom.

Obviously, he would later return as a brainwashed villain in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," surviving after being experimented on by Hydra. Since then, Bucky's time in the MCU has been about reclaiming his own identity and discovering who he is outside of Hydra's programming. Stan recently appeared opposite Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" on Disney+, which dives further into Bucky's psyche and how he's haunted by his time as an assassin.

Stan previously told Indiewire that he's been told how much his role resonates with survivors of trauma, explaining, "I have a lot of fans that reach out, writing about trauma and telling me about certain situations that they're going through and feeling empowered. I feel like that might be the greatest gift, to be honest."

But Bucky's journey is far from over because he'll next be seen in the "Thunderbolts" movie alongside a motley crew of morally ambiguous soldiers and spies assembled by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Kevin Feige confirmed that they're the Avengers' replacements in the MCU, but Sebastian Stan's recent comments about the team sound a lot more ominous.