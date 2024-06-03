A Spider-Man Movie Almost Had A Huge X-Men Cameo - But One Thing Ruined It

The connectivity between all of the various Marvel movie properties is finally starting to come together. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine officially enters the MCU with the easter egg-laden trailer for "Deadpool and Wolverine" after being briefly referred to in other properties. But it turns out everyone's favorite slicing-and-dicing Canadian almost ended up making an appearance in an earlier Marvel film — but a missing suit meant the nonverbal cameo didn't happen.

"In the first 'Spider-Man' — Kevin Feige reminded me of this — we really tried to get me to come on and do something, whether it was a gag or just to walk through the shot or something," Jackman told The Huffington Post in 2013. The catch? Jackman couldn't find his Wolverine suit in time for the shoot. "The suit was stuck in some thing. And so when they were in New York when I was there, we couldn't get it together."

Jackman reports that he's both an optimist about such shared projects and honest about the cost of them. "The optimist in me goes, 'Why not? Why can't we do it? You know, a split cast or whatever?' And someone reminded that the amount of money Fox paid compared to the amount of money Disney paid is very different [laughs]. So how you split that pie up? God knows."

There's definitely something interesting about Jackman's anecdote that leaves the reader wondering which MCU film he might have surfaced in.