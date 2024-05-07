Why Marvel Almost Killed Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return In Deadpool 3

Comic book fans lost their minds when it was revealed that Jackman would be returning for the then-untitled "Deadpool 3." After the initial excitement wore off, many became hesitant over the reprisal. After all, Jackman ceremoniously wrapped up his tenure as the X-Men member in 2017's lauded "Logan," which killed off his character, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was initially against Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine. Speaking with Empire, Feige revealed that he told Jackman to genuinely consider if returning would sully his beloved send-off. "I said, 'Let me give you a piece of advice, Hugh. Don't come back,'" Feige told the actor. "'You had the greatest ending in history with 'Logan.' That's not something we should undo.'"

It should be noted that the Wolverine we see in "Deadpool & Wolverine" doesn't appear to be the same one we saw in James Mangold's "Logan." The "Deadpool 3" trailer might spoil how Wolverine gets into the MCU, suggesting that this version could be a variant. While Feige had everyone's best interests at heart by encouraging Jackman not to return, the actor decided to think it over.

To figure things out, Jackman went on a long drive to meditate on a potential return. "And that question came into my head: 'What do I want to do?' And as soon as I asked the question, I wanted to do 'Deadpool & Wolverine,'" Jackman told Empire. "I drove for another hour. Couldn't stop thinking about it. And I got out of the car, called Ryan [Reynolds], and said, 'Ryan, if you'll have me, I'm in.'"