The Underrated Denzel Washington Action Movie That Got A Second Life On Netflix

When it comes to the greatest actors of all time, no list is complete without Denzel Washington. A charismatic, charming, and dominating force, Washington has one of the most prolific careers in Hollywood. With a filmography filled with heavy hitters like "Training Day" and "Remember the Titans," it's easy for some of his gems to be overlooked. "The Equalizer," one of Washington's most underrated films, got a second life on Netflix earlier this May. On May 14, 2024, it was the 9th-most-watched film on Netflix in the US.

"The Equalizer" is a beloved albeit underrated entry in Washington's expansive filmography. The action-thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua debuted to a warm $34 million in September 2014. It ultimately went on to gross over $192 million at the worldwide box office, emerging as a major franchise play for Washington. Beyond financial receipts, the film received mostly positive feedback from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the picture has a 61% critics' score. "It could never have been a great movie, but between Washington and director Antoine Fuqua, it's as good as it could be, as in good enough to keep audiences glued to the seat for more than two hours," wrote Mick LaSalle of SFGate in a positive review.

The film has tons of fans on the film-centric social platform Letterboxd, where "The Equalizer" has garnered a 3.4-star average rating. One user wrote, "When you got a badass Denzel Washington in an all out invincible mode delivering brutally violent actions, it sure does provide [a] hell [of a] lot of fun and entertainment."