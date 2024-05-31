The Underrated Denzel Washington Action Movie That Got A Second Life On Netflix
When it comes to the greatest actors of all time, no list is complete without Denzel Washington. A charismatic, charming, and dominating force, Washington has one of the most prolific careers in Hollywood. With a filmography filled with heavy hitters like "Training Day" and "Remember the Titans," it's easy for some of his gems to be overlooked. "The Equalizer," one of Washington's most underrated films, got a second life on Netflix earlier this May. On May 14, 2024, it was the 9th-most-watched film on Netflix in the US.
"The Equalizer" is a beloved albeit underrated entry in Washington's expansive filmography. The action-thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua debuted to a warm $34 million in September 2014. It ultimately went on to gross over $192 million at the worldwide box office, emerging as a major franchise play for Washington. Beyond financial receipts, the film received mostly positive feedback from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the picture has a 61% critics' score. "It could never have been a great movie, but between Washington and director Antoine Fuqua, it's as good as it could be, as in good enough to keep audiences glued to the seat for more than two hours," wrote Mick LaSalle of SFGate in a positive review.
The film has tons of fans on the film-centric social platform Letterboxd, where "The Equalizer" has garnered a 3.4-star average rating. One user wrote, "When you got a badass Denzel Washington in an all out invincible mode delivering brutally violent actions, it sure does provide [a] hell [of a] lot of fun and entertainment."
The Equalizer is an adaptation of a classic '80s TV show
Denzel Washington's "The Equalizer" is an adaptation/reboot of the 1985 CBS television series of the same name. Both projects follow Robert McCall, a former special agent who comes out of hiding to take on sinister, evil forces. Unfortunately, the 1985 "Equalizer" is almost impossible to watch today, but action junkies should definitely check out Washington's take. In the film, McCall leads a mundane existence as a Home Depot employee, only to come out of "retirement" to save the young Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz) from being trafficked.
Filled with stellar action sequences, an intriguing premise, and solid pacing, "The Equalizer" was the start of something special for Washington. To date, the film has spawned two sequels, with the franchise's overall worldwide gross being north of $560 million. The sequels were released in 2018 and 2023. The third offering was notably considered an improvement from the previous films, boasting a 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans loved it, with users on X, formerly known as Twitter, blown away by "The Equalizer 3" when it first debuted. The threequel reunited Washington with his "Man on Fire" co-star Dakota Fanning, proving they still had chemistry nearly two decades later. While we don't know if "The Equalizer 4" will ever happen, it's safe to say there's tons of money to be made with a potential fourth outing.
Netflix users can watch "The Equalizer" and "The Equalizer 3" on the platform, but they'll have to shell out for a Hulu subscription to enjoy "The Equalizer 2."