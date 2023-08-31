The Equalizer 3 Has Twitter Blown Away

Denzel Washington is undeniably a Hollywood legend, with a list of awards, accolades, and unforgettable roles longer than most actors ever come close to attaining. In recent years, Washington's most notable silver screen efforts have come in the form of the "Equalizer" franchise, in which he stars as Robert McCall: a former United States Marine and Defense Intelligence Agency officer who goes from a relatively quiet life to one back on the front lines, using his skills to defend the innocent and take out those in power who abuse the unfortunate folks below them.

2014's "The Equalizer" proved an action-packed hit, raking in a decent chunk of change at the box office and leaving the bulk of moviegoers entertained from start to finish. Thus, Washington, Sony Pictures, and director Antoine Fuqua got to work on a sequel, Simply titled "The Equalizer 2." McCall's next outing turned out to be a home run when it premiered in 2018, doing well with general audiences and thriving at the box office. In response to the sustained success of the series, "The Equalizer 3" came to fruition in short order, and at long last, the trilogy-ender has made it to the big screen.

"The Equalizer 3" has kicked off its theatrical run, and so far, fans on Twitter seem to love it.