Survivor's Latest Instagram Post Isn't Sitting Too Well With Fans

The official "Survivor" Instagram posted a plea for viewers to be "kind" to the players from Season 46 ... and fans aren't taking it particularly well.

In response to the post, fans — and even a few Season 46 standouts — left comments making it quite clear that they thought the entire message was pretty silly. One of the late-game players, Quintavius "Q" Burdette, joked, "Be mean to only me okay nobody else lol," with a silly smile face before continuing, "jk always be kind!!!" David Jelinsky, the guy who famously thought "several" meant "seven" and was the first one to be voted off in Season 46, agreed, saying, "It's the golden rule: treat others the way you would want to be treated." Maria Shrime Gonzalez, the lightning rod at the middle of most of this controversy, also commented: "[W]e are real people with real lives who played a game. We can turn off social media but we can't shut off our text messages, voicemails, and close our businesses because people disagree with something we've done."

Fans, however, were very critical of the message, like @theycallme_nay_nay, who wrote, "Ohhhh please!!! Did Maria [Shrime Gonzalez] pull a Karen and complain to a Survivor manager?!?! This is all in her. The camera didn't lie." @worldtravelerty got shady with their comment, saying, "Can we have a new rule where the jury votes based on best game play?" @thrilled_cheese appeared to agree: "Did yall tell Maria to embrace kindness, respect, and compassion before she stabbed her number one in the back lol? It's not cool to harass people at their place of work sure but we're allowed to have our opinions."