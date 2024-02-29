Survivor 46 Fans Are Eviscerating One New Contestant - But Is He The Worst Player Ever?

The 46th season of "Survivor" has only just begun ... and one new player is a serious contender for the worst contestant in the show's long history.

The cast of "Survivor 46" is shaping up to be pretty great already, with one glaring exception: David Jelinsky, a slot machine salesman who hails from Las Vegas (a fact that's impossible to forget because he mentions it in every one of his confessionals). Jelinsky speaks in the third person and goes by his last name — perhaps hoping to emulate "Survivor" greats like John Cochran and Jonathan Penner — and also immediately messes up the very first challenge for his purple tribe, Yanu.

When Yanu comes in last place at the first all-tribe challenge, they're tasked with completing the typical Survivor "Sweat" challenge of filling giant urns with water using leaky buckets. Jelinsky convinces his fellow Yanu castmember Q Burdette that the challenge is impossible because the note says it will take "several" hours. He insists that "several" means "seven," and the two give up (and go back to camp without any supplies).

On the heels of that embarrassment, Jelinsky then volunteers to go on a journey and represent Yanu — only to immediately fold when he's tasked with outwitting and tricking Maria Gonzalez (Siga) and Tevin Davis (Nami). No, really; as soon as Maria challenges him to tell the truth and says she'll tell everyone if he's lying, he just gives up. Finally, in the immunity challenge, Jelinsky manages to whiff an astonishing third time and fails to complete a puzzle alongside his Yanu cohort, Jess Chong. Having lost his vote on the journey with Maria and Tevin, he's unanimously voted out by Yanu at Tribal Council and never even gets to cast a vote. Naturally, fans are going wild.