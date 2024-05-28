Survivor Needs To Make A Big Brother Move After Season 46's Chaos

From the beginning of the "Survivor 46" final tribal council, something seemed off — largely because it seemed like Tiffany "Tiff" Ervin, the 10th person voted out and fourth member of the jury, had potentially been swaying hearts and minds back at Ponderosa. Though host Jeff Probst directed each member of the jury to take a moment and ask the final three a question — as he does during every final tribal council — it seemed as if Tiff was running the show, acting like a sort of cruise director as the jury all yelled over one another to ask their questions and make their point.

Another strange thing about the final tribal council was that, typically, a jury seems open to hearing what the final players have to say; the ousted "Survivor 46" players seemed to have their minds made up based on previous promises and alliances. This brings us back to Tiff, who could have persuaded players sequestered and isolated at Ponderosa to vote for her ally Kenzie; realistically, Tiff would have voted against anybody if Kenzie had a chance to win the million ... so was Tiff working behind the scenes? If so, why didn't we get to see that?

Then there are the allegations that conditions at Ponderosa were icy, despite the warm Fiji sun. Another jury member, Venus Vafa, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about her time at the resort: "the only upside to being ignored at [Ponderosa] was being able to silently witness the not so subtle hate campaign that took place...a bunch of bitter boots." Venus was unpopular with her fellow jury members, but what was the "hate campaign," and why didn't the audience bear witness to any of it?!