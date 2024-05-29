Survivor 46's Drama Amps On Twitter As Venus Threatens To Drop A Bomb On Q And Company

Editors Note: After the publication of this article, Venus Vafa deleted her X account and all posts referenced below.

"Survivor 46" was one of the most chaotic seasons in the show's modern era, from its colorful contestants (never forget the guy who thought "several" meant "seven") to its absolutely wild final tribal council. Now, nearly a week after the season finale aired and Kenzie Petty was crowned the Sole Survivor, jury members are stirring up trouble on Twitter.

Venus Vafa, the 11th person voted out of the season, has spread rumors about strife at Ponderosa — the resort in Fiji where jury members stay during the duration of each season — saying that she was ignored and indicating that things went down behind the scenes before final tribal council. Now, Venus and Quintavius "Q" Burdette, who was voted out right after Venus, are beefing on Twitter, and we all get to bear witness.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Q recorded a video saying that he saw one of Venus' Cameos — a custom video that fans can purchase — and felt as if he needed to speak out. Why? Venus apparently addressed the fact that Maria Shrime Gonzalez, a member of the final five, switched her vote for Sole Survivor from runner-up Charlie Davis to Kenzie. "You were trying to out one of your castmates for a couple bucks," Q told Venus. "Now I'm gonna out you for free."

Message to VENUS!!! Enough is enough!!! Maria has been through enough!!! STOP IT!! pic.twitter.com/nGxdvuJ3j6 — Quintavius Burdette (@QMB_4) May 28, 2024

Q then accused Venus of lurking on the fringes of the game for her entire time there, said she's lying about being bullied, and implored her to stop fueling the drama. Naturally, Venus responded. "I could drop a bomb and light this whole season on fire. what happened to me out there was not ok. what happened afterwards was heartbreaking," she wrote in a now-deleted post.