Survivor 46's Drama Amps On Twitter As Venus Threatens To Drop A Bomb On Q And Company
Editors Note: After the publication of this article, Venus Vafa deleted her X account and all posts referenced below.
"Survivor 46" was one of the most chaotic seasons in the show's modern era, from its colorful contestants (never forget the guy who thought "several" meant "seven") to its absolutely wild final tribal council. Now, nearly a week after the season finale aired and Kenzie Petty was crowned the Sole Survivor, jury members are stirring up trouble on Twitter.
Venus Vafa, the 11th person voted out of the season, has spread rumors about strife at Ponderosa — the resort in Fiji where jury members stay during the duration of each season — saying that she was ignored and indicating that things went down behind the scenes before final tribal council. Now, Venus and Quintavius "Q" Burdette, who was voted out right after Venus, are beefing on Twitter, and we all get to bear witness.
On X (formerly known as Twitter), Q recorded a video saying that he saw one of Venus' Cameos — a custom video that fans can purchase — and felt as if he needed to speak out. Why? Venus apparently addressed the fact that Maria Shrime Gonzalez, a member of the final five, switched her vote for Sole Survivor from runner-up Charlie Davis to Kenzie. "You were trying to out one of your castmates for a couple bucks," Q told Venus. "Now I'm gonna out you for free."
Q then accused Venus of lurking on the fringes of the game for her entire time there, said she's lying about being bullied, and implored her to stop fueling the drama. Naturally, Venus responded. "I could drop a bomb and light this whole season on fire. what happened to me out there was not ok. what happened afterwards was heartbreaking," she wrote in a now-deleted post.
Venus Vafa says she has information about Season 46 of Survivor
In a direct response to Q's video, Venus — whose display name on X is "venise," a reference to someone radically misspelling "Venus" as she was voted off — fired back at the accusation that he and other players could see her "shadow" as she eavesdropped on conversations. "you saw a shadow???" Venus asked in a now-deleted post. "and??? lies as always. Q i have actually sh** that you have done to me that is VILE, should I share it with the world??"
Venus didn't stop there and continued to post with abandon but then deleted her responses, saying that she had information that could expose some of the season's darkest secrets. Luckily for anyone who missed that, a fan on Reddit, u/cocolovesmetoo, revealed they're the one who bought the Cameo in the first place and dished on what Venus said about Maria's vote. The Redditor says that they asked why Maria didn't vote for Charlie, and apparently, Venus said: "No matter what anyone says, I think it comes down to ego and jealousy. If she couldn't win it, she didn't want her closest ally to win it. She came to Ponderosa and campaigned against him. She did not do him any favors. It felt like hard feelings and jealousy, if she couldn't win, no one should."
As for Q, he responded to Venus' deleted post: "lol please share it, just don't lie please. i have 4 witnesses about you hiding outside the door listening."
Why did Q take issue with Venus' Cameo in the first place?
Okay, so why is this even being discussed? Here's a quick refresher on why the "Survivor 46" final tribal council was so dramatic. At the end of the season, three players were left in the running for a million dollars: Charlie, the eventual winner Kenzie, and Ben Katzman. During the final vote, Kenzie won with five votes, Charlie received three, and Ben received zero; if Maria had voted for Charlie instead of Kenzie, it would have been a tie. So why does this matter?
Throughout Season 46, Charlie and Maria were extremely close allies, and it was quite clear that Charlie was utterly shocked when one of his friends and cohorts switched her vote to Kenzie. We do know she switched her vote, because once Maria lost the second-to-last immunity challenge, it was obvious that her time was up; Maria was an incredibly fierce competitor and was a social threat as well as a physical one, and everyone wanted her gone. Before leaving, Maria promised Charlie her vote if he made it to the final three, but that didn't come to pass.
When you add in the fact that Ben told Parade Magazine that, if the final vote had tied four to four and he had been tasked with breaking the tie that he would have chosen Charlie, it seems as if Maria cost Charlie a million dollars. Why Q and Venus feel the need to get involved in this, though, is unclear.
