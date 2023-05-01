Deadpool 3 Will Bring Back Rob Delaney As Peter

Rejoice, Peter is back!

"Deadpool 2" made a splash when it debuted in 2018, introducing several iconic Marvel characters to the big screen, including Cable (Josh Brolin), Domino (Zazie Beetz), and... Peter (Rob Delaney)? Fans of the franchise will remember that Peter answered the call to join Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) X-Force, despite having no super-powered abilities. No problem, said the Merc with a Mouth, bringing the middle-aged man along for the ride, only for the entire team to perish, save for Domino.

Despite dying at the hands of Zeitgeist's (Bill Skarsgård) acidic vomit, Deadline has confirmed that Delaney will return as Peter in the upcoming "Deadpool 3." Following Deadline's report, Delaney commented on the news by sharing on Twitter that he's "decided to earn an Academy Award." Good luck, Delaney! Reynolds, meanwhile, enthusiastically responded to the news by tweeting "SugarBear!!!!!"

How will Peter return, considering the Type 2 diabetic was turned into flesh and mush? Details are ultimately slim on "Deadpool 3," which will be the first entry in the franchise to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speculation suggests that time travel is a possibility, especially after it was consistently used in "Deadpool 2." Or, because the MCU is currently all-in on the multiverse, maybe Deadpool will head to a universe where Peter is alive and well?