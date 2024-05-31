The Young Sheldon Season 7 Finale's Saddest Moment, According To CBS

Fans knew that the series finale of "Young Sheldon" was going to be devastating, but "Funeral" and "Memoir" both ended up packing pretty big emotional punches. With a little time having passed since the finale, CBS has ranked these incredibly emotional moments. Over on TikTok — where "Young Sheldon" has developed an intense and surprising popularity among young fans — it's Mary Cooper's (Zoe Perry) speech at George Sr.'s (Lance Barber) funeral that gets the duke, and understandably so.

Expressing her anger that George has died just as they were getting their lives on track, Mary can do nothing but voice her sorrow and rage: "How could you do that? I'm so mad at him!" Then, shockingly, the pious Mary admits her anger at God, then at herself. Meemaw (Annie Potts) climbs onto the altar and gently comforts her daughter, putting an end to the heartbreaking moment.

The other moments selected by CBS range from those of bittersweet nostalgia to heartbreaking moments of mourning that anyone who's lost a family member can relate to. But interestingly enough, the second-saddest moment CBS mentions didn't even happen in the two-part series finale.