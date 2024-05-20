Young Sheldon Season 7: Mary's Final Line To George Is Deeper Than You Think

It is only fitting that Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) is the one to deliver the final line in "Young Sheldon." As one chapter of his life draws to a close and he prepares to embark on a new journey at Caltech, he happily states "I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be," to an unknown passerby — though this is actually "The Big Bang Theory's" science consultant David Saltzberg cameoing. The line manages to sum up everything he's been working toward in his childhood and sets up for the life viewers know he goes on to lead in "The Big Bang Theory." But it's not the only final line from a character that's significant. For example, George's (Lance Barber) final "Young Sheldon" line makes his death even more heartbreaking. He simply says "See y'all later" as he heads off to work for the day, fully expecting to return to his family later, like he always does.

George's death is a huge unexpected shock for the Coopers and his family never really get the chance to say a proper goodbye. They do their best to honor him at his funeral in Season 7, Episode 13, though, and Mary (Zoe Perry) takes a private moment to say farewell to her husband. After making a joke about him really not wanting to take their family portrait, she repeats back the last three words he ever said to her. "See you later," she says as she kisses him on the forehead in his casket.

Fans of "Young Sheldon" found the scene completely heart-wrenching. X (formerly Twitter) user @KarenCoombs4 wrote: "Mary saying, 'See you later' to George, echoing him saying, 'See y'all later' wrecked me..." Meanwhile, @JenelleArts agreed. "Mary saying 'See you later' to George broke me."