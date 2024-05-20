Young Sheldon Season 7: Mary's Final Line To George Is Deeper Than You Think
It is only fitting that Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) is the one to deliver the final line in "Young Sheldon." As one chapter of his life draws to a close and he prepares to embark on a new journey at Caltech, he happily states "I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be," to an unknown passerby — though this is actually "The Big Bang Theory's" science consultant David Saltzberg cameoing. The line manages to sum up everything he's been working toward in his childhood and sets up for the life viewers know he goes on to lead in "The Big Bang Theory." But it's not the only final line from a character that's significant. For example, George's (Lance Barber) final "Young Sheldon" line makes his death even more heartbreaking. He simply says "See y'all later" as he heads off to work for the day, fully expecting to return to his family later, like he always does.
George's death is a huge unexpected shock for the Coopers and his family never really get the chance to say a proper goodbye. They do their best to honor him at his funeral in Season 7, Episode 13, though, and Mary (Zoe Perry) takes a private moment to say farewell to her husband. After making a joke about him really not wanting to take their family portrait, she repeats back the last three words he ever said to her. "See you later," she says as she kisses him on the forehead in his casket.
Fans of "Young Sheldon" found the scene completely heart-wrenching. X (formerly Twitter) user @KarenCoombs4 wrote: "Mary saying, 'See you later' to George, echoing him saying, 'See y'all later' wrecked me..." Meanwhile, @JenelleArts agreed. "Mary saying 'See you later' to George broke me."
Young Sheldon's two-part finale ties up a lot of loose ends from The Big Bang Theory
George's funeral episode may be the saddest ever episode of "Young Sheldon," but the second part of the finale, Episode 14, which is titled "Memoir," leaves the show on more of a hopeful note. While Sheldon heads off to California, the rest of the Coopers remain in Texas. Thankfully, George's death doesn't cause a rift between the family, the way Georgie (Jerry O'Connell) implies in "The Big Bang Theory."
The episode ties up a few other loose ends too, revealing things such as why Mary becomes so religious in "The Big Bang Theory." Viewers learn that she leans into her faith as it's the one thing that is providing her comfort after George's death, and this is why Mary (Laurie Metcalfe) is a more conservative character in the original series.
Additionally, in the first part of the finale, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) clears up the biggest "Big Bang Theory" plot hole of all when he recognizes that his dad was not the redneck stereotype he made him out to be in the original sitcom. In a voiceover, adult Sheldon shares great affection for his dad. He says: "For a long time I focused on my father's shortcomings. Now that I'm his age and have kids of my own, I realize he was just a person doing the best he could, and he did a lot. I didn't say it at his funeral, but I can say it now. I loved my father. I will miss him forever."