Young Sheldon's Finale Reveals How Star Trek Helped His Most Tragic Heartbreak

Everyone knows that Sheldon Cooper is a certified genius, but he also often lacks emotional intelligence. In the two-part "Young Sheldon" finale, Iain Armitage's character faces one of the most emotional moments of his life — his father's funeral. It's clear Sheldon is struggling to cope with this tragic event, and as he deals with so much change in his life, he turns to Star Trek, which has always been a source of comfort to him.

As "Big Bang Theory" fans know, Star Trek is a huge part of Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) adult life. The prequel sitcom provides continuity for this fanship; during his formative years, Sheldon's love of Star Trek grows, and he even dresses up as Spock (Leonard Nimoy), his favorite character, during Season 5. Sheldon forms a strong affinity with the half-human, half-Vulcan science officer, so it makes sense that he looks to Spock again in his time of need.

Trying to process the last time he saw his dad before "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 12's tragic moment fans were dreading, Sheldon runs through a variety of scenarios in his head. Each time George (Lance Barber) is about to leave, Sheldon imagines himself stopping him to say "Bye" or "I love you." On one occasion, he quotes "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." He comforts himself by playing out Spock's death scene, envisioning himself saying goodbye to his dad by using Spock's last words to Kirk. "I have been — and always shall be — your friend," he says with a Vulcan salute, a gesture he imagines his dad returning before he walks out the door for the last time.