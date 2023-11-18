Actors Who Played Multiple NCIS Characters

The first episode of "JAG" aired on NBC on September 23, 1995. It was the beginning of what would turn out to be one of the most massive and enduring television franchises of all time, one that still runs to this day and already boasts six different series, including the recently premiered Australian spin-off "NCIS: Sydney."

In that time, the shows in what could be broadly dubbed the "'NCIS' universe" have aired a whopping combined total of 1207 episodes — the vast majority of them on CBS, to which "JAG" migrated for Season 2. With most of these episodes featuring enormous casts made up of tens of performers between regulars, recurring stars, and guests, some of those performers are bound to repeat themselves.

And indeed they have. There are literally hundreds of stars who have played more than one character on different shows across the "NCIS" universe. Here are some of the most notable — including the one actor who has appeared on all five American shows in the franchise.