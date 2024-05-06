NCIS Cast Members Thought One Thing Would Kill The Series - But It Didn't
"NCIS" remains a behemoth on network television, spawning numerous spinoffs that have resulted in over 1,000 episodes across the franchise. The 1,000th episode had Easter eggs only hardcore "NCIS" fans could catch, and in interviews, the cast has mentioned what the series means to them. One such chat with Variety had some cast members reflecting on the one thing some people were certain would end the show.
The interviewer mentions speaking with Michael Weatherly years ago, who mentioned how the only thing he believed could end "NCIS" would be if Mark Harmon ever left his post as Special Agent Leroy Gibbs. Harmon did, in fact, leave the procedural during Season 19, but the show has persisted. Sean Murray, who plays Timothy McGee, reflected on that situation, saying, "I remember getting the call that Gary Cole was going to come in, before Harmon left, and I couldn't have been happier hearing that name; I can't even tell you. I think if we tried to plug someone in that was anything like Leroy Jethro Gibbs, it would've been a disaster."
Gary Cole joined the "NCIS" cast on Season 19 as Alden Parker, and while the show replaced one silver fox with another, his personality was vastly different, allowing the show to remain fresh. Fans easily could've lost interest after Harmon's departure, but the show has maintained solid ratings in the years since the actor left. Murray admits Cole was essential to keeping "NCIS" viable, claiming, "I don't think it would've worked out as well had we not had Gary, and everything that he brings with the character."
Not duplicating the past worked for NCIS
Despite Mark Harmon leaving on Season 19, "NCIS" has persevered into its current Season 21. Plus, it's already been renewed for Season 22, so clearly, the writers still find stories that don't require Gibbs to be front and center. The show could've even tried to mine fans' interest in Gibbs by bringing him back for important milestones, such as the aforementioned 1,000th episode (although he does appear in archival footage). But they're doing well to leave Gibbs in the rearview mirror to focus on other characters, and Katrina Law, who plays Jessica Knight, thinks that's one of the series' main strengths.
She also spoke with Variety about the show's longevity and how it doesn't attempt to fill in gaps with carbon copies. "They never wanted Gary [Cole] to be Gibbs 2.0, just like I'm sure they never wanted Diona [Reasonover] to be Pauley 2.0. We have some pretty amazing shoes to fill, but they're asking us to bring our own pair of shoes, which is kind of nice," she explained. A whole new cast allows the series to remain fresh, ensuring Season 22 and beyond continue breaking new ground to keep fans invested.
"NCIS" clearly isn't going away anytime soon. Anyone who misses Gibbs should be pleased to hear that Harmon will return to narrate the prequel series, "NCIS: Origins," which will focus on a younger version of Leroy Gibbs. With this, one "NCIS" show can recontextualize an older character while another "NCIS" series blazes an exciting new path toward the future.