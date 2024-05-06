NCIS Cast Members Thought One Thing Would Kill The Series - But It Didn't

"NCIS" remains a behemoth on network television, spawning numerous spinoffs that have resulted in over 1,000 episodes across the franchise. The 1,000th episode had Easter eggs only hardcore "NCIS" fans could catch, and in interviews, the cast has mentioned what the series means to them. One such chat with Variety had some cast members reflecting on the one thing some people were certain would end the show.

The interviewer mentions speaking with Michael Weatherly years ago, who mentioned how the only thing he believed could end "NCIS" would be if Mark Harmon ever left his post as Special Agent Leroy Gibbs. Harmon did, in fact, leave the procedural during Season 19, but the show has persisted. Sean Murray, who plays Timothy McGee, reflected on that situation, saying, "I remember getting the call that Gary Cole was going to come in, before Harmon left, and I couldn't have been happier hearing that name; I can't even tell you. I think if we tried to plug someone in that was anything like Leroy Jethro Gibbs, it would've been a disaster."

Gary Cole joined the "NCIS" cast on Season 19 as Alden Parker, and while the show replaced one silver fox with another, his personality was vastly different, allowing the show to remain fresh. Fans easily could've lost interest after Harmon's departure, but the show has maintained solid ratings in the years since the actor left. Murray admits Cole was essential to keeping "NCIS" viable, claiming, "I don't think it would've worked out as well had we not had Gary, and everything that he brings with the character."