Who Is Nick Pasqual: The Actor Arrested Over The Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbing
Hollywood makeup artist and special effects producer Allie Shehorn's former boyfriend, actor Nick Pasqual, has been arrested for allegedly breaking into her home on May 23, stabbing her 20 times, and leaving the scene. Pasqual is a screen actor who's appeared in over 30 projects, which include including an appearance in "How I Met Your Mother" Season 7, Episode 5, "Field Trip," as Will. He also has a small uncredited role in Zack Snyder's Netflix movie "Rebel Moon," a project Shehorn also worked on. Pasqual allegedly tried to flee to Mexico after the attack, and the authorities arrested him at the border.
Shehorn was discovered by her surrogate mother Christine White. "I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened," White described the incident to KTLA5. "That wasn't a pretty sight." Fortunately, Shehorn survived her critical injuries after three surgeries, and is in the process of recovering. The alleged attack happened in the wake of Shehorn — an award-winning professional who's worked on projects like the aforementioned "Rebel Moon" film and its sequel, as well as Damien Chazelle's star-studded "Babylon" — had filed a restraining order against Pasqual.
Nick Pasqual has played many small roles
Nick Pasqual has been appearing onscreen since 2015, and he's been a part of 31 movies and TV shows — mostly in small guest roles or comparatively minor projects. Apart from the aforementioned "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" and "How I Met Your Mother," the biggest projects his name has been attached to are the Netflix horror drama "Archive 81" and "American Gangsters: Trap Queens." He has one guest star appearance in each in his résumé. Pasqual's biggest roles, on the other hand, are a co-starring turn in the 2023 comedy "Poor Paul" and 44 appearances in the sketch show podcast "National Day Riff." As such, he's not what you'd call a well-known actor, but rather somewhere around the level of "NCIS" actor Nolan Freeman, who was arrested for the January 6 Capitol riot in March.
Pasqual's alleged attack might not land him on a list of actors who have killed people, but he's facing charges of attempted murder, burglary, and causing injury. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, his office is very keen to deal with the case, too. "This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence," Gascón said in a statement. "We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.