Who Is Nick Pasqual: The Actor Arrested Over The Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbing

Nick Pasqual has been appearing onscreen since 2015, and he's been a part of 31 movies and TV shows — mostly in small guest roles or comparatively minor projects. Apart from the aforementioned "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" and "How I Met Your Mother," the biggest projects his name has been attached to are the Netflix horror drama "Archive 81" and "American Gangsters: Trap Queens." He has one guest star appearance in each in his résumé. Pasqual's biggest roles, on the other hand, are a co-starring turn in the 2023 comedy "Poor Paul" and 44 appearances in the sketch show podcast "National Day Riff." As such, he's not what you'd call a well-known actor, but rather somewhere around the level of "NCIS" actor Nolan Freeman, who was arrested for the January 6 Capitol riot in March.

Pasqual's alleged attack might not land him on a list of actors who have killed people, but he's facing charges of attempted murder, burglary, and causing injury. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, his office is very keen to deal with the case, too. "This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence," Gascón said in a statement. "We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.