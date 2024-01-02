Rebel Moon: The Real Reason Zack Snyder's Netflix Movie Is So Blurry

There are plenty of fitting words to describe Zack Snyder's space epic "Rebel Moon": sprawling, grandiose, ambitious — and blurry. Indeed, viewers of the Netflix movie may find themselves surprised by its noticeably poor image quality in certain parts — a strange problem for a blockbuster of this scale to have. Rest assured, it's not due to choppy streaming quality or low-tier TV sets. Rather, the film's blurriness was an intentional choice on Snyder's part.

In an interview with TechRadar, the "Rebel Moon" director revealed that he invented an entirely new camera lens out of parts from three existing models to shoot the film with. "[They were] based on the hard glass, which is behind the anamorphic elements of the Leica rangefinder series, plus [Leica's] Summilux and Noctilux lenses," Snyder said. "We found some Japanese anamorphic lenses from a company called Cineovision, which was set up in the 1960s. We took them apart, grabbed the anamorphic element, and attached them to the Summilux and Noctilux lenses."

The effect produced by Snyder's creation is a distinct, warped image that might appear rather blurry to the viewer at times. "For instance, there's a shot where Sam is talking to Jimmy," Snyder explained. "She's standing and he's seated, and the entire top of the frame is out of focus, but Jimmy is in full focus, so it has this weird vignetted accentuation. I love that cool aberration effect we achieved with the lenses."