Who Is Nolan Freeman: The NCIS Actor Arrested Over The January 6 Capitol Riot
"NCIS" follows a team of investigators as they solve crimes, but one series alum is in trouble with the law in real life. As documented by 8 News Now, a Las Vegas news outlet, actor Nolan Freeman was arrested on March 19 for alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. The FBI is charging him with disorderly conduct and three other charges. According to Deadline, the actor "allegedly crawled through a broken window into the U.S. Capitol as the 2020 election was being certified inside."
As Freeman continues to make headlines for real-world drama, some might recognize him for his on-screen work. He has appeared in several hit shows, including "NCIS," where he played Willie in Season 17's "Out of the Darkness" episode. The minor role arguably puts Freeman among the class of actors you forgot guest-starred on "NCIS." Still, he has a standout scene where his character rejects a con man's stolen goods before a bloody Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) shows up and takes the criminal's vehicle.
Outside of "NCIS," Freeman is known for other crime and drama series. Let's look at some of his credits.
Nolan Freeman played a construction worker on Shameless
Fans of "Shameless" might recognize Nolan Freeman from his short stint on the series. His character, Sully, appears in two Season 5 episodes during the scenes where the chain-smoking Lip Gallagher (Jeremy Allen White) works on a construction site and hangs out in bars afterward. In one scene, Lip, Sully, and their buddies have too much to drink and fire shots at a coffee shop, which isn't their wisest idea.
Elsewhere, Freeman has a bit-part role in a 2015 episode of "Days of Our Lives" and a cameo on "The Rookie" Season 1, where he crops up in Episode 8. He's also been in some horror films and shorts, including "Devil's Night" and the upcoming "Under a Black Veil."
It remains to be seen if the charges against Freeman will affect his career. However, before "Under a Black Veil," his latest on-screen role was the aforementioned "NCIS" episode, which aired in 2019, suggesting that Hollywood isn't his main focus.
