Who Is Nolan Freeman: The NCIS Actor Arrested Over The January 6 Capitol Riot

"NCIS" follows a team of investigators as they solve crimes, but one series alum is in trouble with the law in real life. As documented by 8 News Now, a Las Vegas news outlet, actor Nolan Freeman was arrested on March 19 for alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. The FBI is charging him with disorderly conduct and three other charges. According to Deadline, the actor "allegedly crawled through a broken window into the U.S. Capitol as the 2020 election was being certified inside."

As Freeman continues to make headlines for real-world drama, some might recognize him for his on-screen work. He has appeared in several hit shows, including "NCIS," where he played Willie in Season 17's "Out of the Darkness" episode. The minor role arguably puts Freeman among the class of actors you forgot guest-starred on "NCIS." Still, he has a standout scene where his character rejects a con man's stolen goods before a bloody Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) shows up and takes the criminal's vehicle.

Outside of "NCIS," Freeman is known for other crime and drama series. Let's look at some of his credits.