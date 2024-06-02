Why Tom Bombadil From Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Looks So Familiar
It might seem like Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is one of the most powerful characters in Middle Earth, but Season 2 of "The Rings of Power" will introduce us to someone who may actually give him a run for his money. In one of the latest updates for Amazon's stupidly expensive series, it was confirmed that "Lord of the Rings" legend, Tom Bombadil, will finally be appearing in live-action to add an air of mystery and mischief to the proceedings, helping The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) on the road that goes ever on and on.
Now to take on a character as complex as Tom who's known by Orald to some and Forn to others is no easy task. This isn't like dropping a ring off in a volcano, as the backstory of Tom Bombadil goes back to the time of the first raindrop and the first acorn. The role needs a kooky chameleon that can handle hiding behind a beard as big as Mr. Bombadil's and still deliver the performance necessary. Good job then, that the duty has been passed to Rory Kinnear, who has shared the screen with some literary legends and has even played some himself. From bickering with Bond to getting frank with Frankenstein, Kinnear really has led an eclectic career, with one of his notable points being spending a little too much time with a pig.
Rory Kinnear starred in the very first Black Mirror episode
While it might be loved around the world and a regular favorite on Netflix, "Black Mirror" had to start somewhere, and apparently, it was with Rory Kinnear being forced to apply some sensitive oinkment to a pig. Besides being the first-ever episode of the series, "The National Anthem" is also one the best in "Black Mirror" episode rankings, and sees Kinnear as British Prime Minister Michael Callow, who is forced to adhere to a mysterious assailant who has kidnapped a royal princess. The demands are simple – the princess will be released as long as the Prime Minister is videoed live on television having sex with a pig. Grim. Just absolutely grim.
As a wild introduction to creator Charlie Brooker's show, "National Anthem" set the tone and the statement it was trying to make about the power of the internet and social media as a whole. Kinnear does an excellent job as Callow, who even at the time had reservations. Speaking to Cultbox about the episode, Kinnear said, "I was a fan of Charlie's writing and by page five I was on the edge of my chair thinking 'you can't write this', then from what is a fairly outlandish premise comes a very well-constructed, sensitive and thought-through comment and satire on the modern age."
Rory Kinnear backed James Bond and M as Tanner in the 007 franchise
Just like Moneypenny, Q, and M, Bill Tanner became a recurring character through the James Bond film series, with Rory Kinnear spending 13 years in the role beginning with "Quantum of Solace" in 2008. Appearing in the second film of the Daniel Craig era, Tanner was the MI6 chief of staff and reported directly to M (first occupied by Judi Dench before being taken over by Ralph Fiennes). In the books, Tanner appeared in Fleming's first novel, "Casino Royale," whereas Kinnear debuted in the follow-up to it. A dedicated member of the MI6 team, Tanner initially disapproves of Bond's rule-breaking methods but finds himself thankfully on the same page by the time Bond's "last" mission comes around. Now with the last iteration of the agent permanently out of action, though, where does that leave Tanner?
When it came to reprising his role as Tanner in Craig's final gig as 007 in "No Time To Die," Kinnear had a lot to look back but told Looper in 2021, while James Bond might return in a different form, he doesn't expect Tanner to. I don't know. I didn't even know, film to film, through Daniel's time, whether or not I'd be back. You always hoped that you might be, but I can see both things potentially being appealing," he admitted. "They're fun things to do, so I wouldn't turn my back on it, but I can totally see the options ahead of them and I don't know which way they'll go." Who knows, Tanner may return just as Bond will. We have all the time in the world, after all.
Rory Kinnear never shortchanged fans when it came to Penny Dreadful
While the Dark Universe died a death after its first film, Showtime delivered an impressive amalgamation of beloved horror icons with "Penny Dreadful," which saw characters from "Dracula," "Frankenstein," and "The Wolf Man," to name a few, cross the dark-lit paths of Victorian London in a brilliant three-season series. Among the stars bringing this story to life was Kinnear, who played The Creature created by Doctor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), and in turn contributed to what might be one of the best episodes of the entire series.
Season 3, Episode 4, "A Blade of Grass" spends the majority of its runtime in a padded cell with Vanessa (Eva Green), who, through hypnosis, relieves a harrowing past when she was committed to a clinic. There, she is routinely visited by an orderly, played by Kinnear, who is also used as a vessel by not only Satan but Dracula as well. It's honestly an incredible testament to Kinnear's capability that didn't get enough attention as he jumps between Vanessa's heartbroken carer and the lords of darkness that torment her just as easily. Even if you've never spent time in "Penny Dreadful," sitting down for "A Blade of Grass" and Kinnear absolutely dominating is worth your time, alone.
He barked orders at The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare as Winston Churchill
This role continues Rory Kinnear's trend of hiding in plain sight, as one of the most important political figures in history. While Henry Cavill goes behind enemy lines with his gang of soldiers shooting Nazis in "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," Kinnear shuffles in and out of scenes chewing cigars and doing his best impression of Winston Churchill. Appearing in the World War II action entry like a Nick Fury of sorts for this special band of heroes, Kinnear follows in the footsteps of the likes of Gary Oldman's Oscar-winning turn as Churchill in "The Darkest Hour" and Neil Maskell in "Peaky Blinders." What's interesting about this particular portrayal and the film it's placed in, is that this true story actually ended up helping Kinnear's career decades later.
Guy Ritchie's action romp is actually inspired by soldiers who themselves became the inspiration for beloved secret agent James Bond and the franchise's associated characters. As a result, Kinnear, after spending years taking orders from two Ms as Tanner in the "007" movies, is in "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," where he gives some himself to the man who inspired Bond's boss.
Cary Elwes plays Brigadier Gubbins — the real M who ropes the titular team together in Guy Ritchie's film – and he also has an unbelievable but true connection to the character himself. In a wild chain of events, Kinnear's performance almost pays back the story that helped his name become what it is now, depending on how you shake and stir it.