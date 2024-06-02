Why Tom Bombadil From Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Looks So Familiar

It might seem like Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is one of the most powerful characters in Middle Earth, but Season 2 of "The Rings of Power" will introduce us to someone who may actually give him a run for his money. In one of the latest updates for Amazon's stupidly expensive series, it was confirmed that "Lord of the Rings" legend, Tom Bombadil, will finally be appearing in live-action to add an air of mystery and mischief to the proceedings, helping The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) on the road that goes ever on and on.

Now to take on a character as complex as Tom who's known by Orald to some and Forn to others is no easy task. This isn't like dropping a ring off in a volcano, as the backstory of Tom Bombadil goes back to the time of the first raindrop and the first acorn. The role needs a kooky chameleon that can handle hiding behind a beard as big as Mr. Bombadil's and still deliver the performance necessary. Good job then, that the duty has been passed to Rory Kinnear, who has shared the screen with some literary legends and has even played some himself. From bickering with Bond to getting frank with Frankenstein, Kinnear really has led an eclectic career, with one of his notable points being spending a little too much time with a pig.