This Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Cast Connection Is Unbelievable - But True

Speaking to Looper about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Cary Elwes didn't seem to feel much pressure on bridging a gap that the film helped fill for him and his grandfather's time during WWII. "Well, but yeah, obviously it's personal for the first time for me. And my grandfather was my hero growing up, and he was hired by the character I play in the film. So I felt a little bit more of a responsibility because I felt him on my shoulder, and I felt him guiding me," Elwes explained.

When it came to reading up on the role and getting as much info as he could to bring M to life, Elwes made a poignant discovery that saw him reacquainted with his grandfather in a meeting across time. "And I went to the Imperial War Museum and found my character's diaries, and sure enough, he had an entry where he met my grandfather for lunch. So that was kind of cool. And yeah, it was the first time I've ever had a role where it was personal like that for me."

"The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," which boasts a cast that fully embraces the concept of overkill, lands in theaters on April 19.