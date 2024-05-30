Marvel Exclusive Confirms Wolverine's Strongest Power - And His Biggest Weakness
Wolverine is about to go on the warpath as vampires try to take over the Marvel Universe. But despite his reputation as an uber-violent mutant with a penchant for using deadly force, in Looper's exclusive preview of "Wolverine: Blood Hunt" #1, the clawed hero shows off one of his strongest powers that just so happens to be one of his biggest weaknesses as he takes on the blood-hungry foes: his heart.
In "Blood Hunt," a vampire outbreak has flipped the world on its head. For yet-to-be-revealed reasons, Blade has turned against his Avengers teammates, killing and transforming three of his former allies — Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Thor — into vampires as he continues his surprise takeover of the entire planet. He accomplishes all of this while leading a terrifying new group of super-powered vampires called the Bloodcoven, who have made it their mission to destroy or convert Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The story hasn't held back in utilizing disturbing imagery, with Marvel even releasing Rated-R versions of "Blood Hunt" alongside the more tame PG-13 issues.
Logan stars in one of the event's tie-in miniseries, "Wolverine: Blood Hunt," by Tom Waltz, Juan Jose Ryp, Guru-eFX, and VC's Cory Petit. The following preview shows Logan dealing with a personal dilemma in the midst of being attacked by a crew of military-trained vampires: Does he hold back his response to their attack in case a cure is found? Or should he use his typical deadly force and ask questions after the bloodshed? The answer illustrates the X-Man's complex nature.
Wolverine is holding back for good reason
In Looper's exclusive preview of "Wolverine: Blood Hunt" #1, Logan drinks alone in a bar, pondering the destruction Blade and his army of vampires are inflicting upon the world. While waiting for a friend to join him, Wolverine is instead confronted by military policemen from the National Guard who have been transformed into gun-wielding vampires. After brutally taking one of them down, the clawed-mutant stops his attack. Realizing how young his opponents are, he his internal monologue reveals that his "bleedin' heart" makes him hesitate.
Considering that Wolverine, despite his violent tendencies, is a softy when it comes to youngsters, having developed his father-daughter-like relationships with heroes like Kitty Pryde and Jubilee over the years, it's not surprising to see him second-guess himself. But while this has proven to be an inherent strength over the years, in this case, the mutant hero's empathy for young people becomes a major weakness. As a result, he's swarmed by the remaining militarily-armed vampires.
Check out the full preview for the issue below, including Ben Harvey's cover.
LOGAN FIGHTS BACK THE DARKNESS! WOLVERINE's the best there is at what he does – and today, fighting vampires is going to have to top that list! Don't miss the MARVEL DEBUT of scintillating scribe TOM WALTZ (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Last Ronin) as he teams up with daring artistic dynamo JUAN JOSÉ RYP (WOLVERINE, VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT) for a bloody good time! As the sky darkens across the globe and vampires reign, what hidden plot puts LOGAN directly in their crosshairs? Hint: It's like nothing you've seen in BLOOD HUNT yet! Be here as the plot (and blood!) thickens when a secret vampire sect enacts a startling strategy that'll take Logan – and the world – to the brink! Guest-starring some SURPRISE characters from Wolverine's past!
Wolverine's new series begins soon
While the four-issue "Wolverine: Blood Hunt" miniseries unfolds over the summer, Logan officially begins his next chapter in the Marvel Universe in the new "Wolverine" solo title (by Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo), part of the X-Men's upcoming From The Ashes initiative launching in the wake of the mutant paradise of Krakoa's demise. The series returns Wolverine to his darker roots, as his exile from the X-Men sees him take on some dangerous foes as he navigates through the Canadian wilderness. For those readers wanting to experience Wolverine's adventures at their most brutal, the hero will be pushed to the brink of his berserker rage.
"Wolverine" #1 arrives at comic book stores and online retailers on September 11, 2024. Check out Cóccolo's cover art, showcasing Wolverine with his claws popped out and ready for action.
Before his new solo title arrives, Wolverine's vampire adventures in "Wolverine: Blood Hunt" #1 from Marvel Comics officially begins on June 5, 2024. The miniseries concludes with the fourth issue, which is set for a July 24, 2024 release.