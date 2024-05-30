Marvel Exclusive Confirms Wolverine's Strongest Power - And His Biggest Weakness

Wolverine is about to go on the warpath as vampires try to take over the Marvel Universe. But despite his reputation as an uber-violent mutant with a penchant for using deadly force, in Looper's exclusive preview of "Wolverine: Blood Hunt" #1, the clawed hero shows off one of his strongest powers that just so happens to be one of his biggest weaknesses as he takes on the blood-hungry foes: his heart.

In "Blood Hunt," a vampire outbreak has flipped the world on its head. For yet-to-be-revealed reasons, Blade has turned against his Avengers teammates, killing and transforming three of his former allies — Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Thor — into vampires as he continues his surprise takeover of the entire planet. He accomplishes all of this while leading a terrifying new group of super-powered vampires called the Bloodcoven, who have made it their mission to destroy or convert Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The story hasn't held back in utilizing disturbing imagery, with Marvel even releasing Rated-R versions of "Blood Hunt" alongside the more tame PG-13 issues.

Logan stars in one of the event's tie-in miniseries, "Wolverine: Blood Hunt," by Tom Waltz, Juan Jose Ryp, Guru-eFX, and VC's Cory Petit. The following preview shows Logan dealing with a personal dilemma in the midst of being attacked by a crew of military-trained vampires: Does he hold back his response to their attack in case a cure is found? Or should he use his typical deadly force and ask questions after the bloodshed? The answer illustrates the X-Man's complex nature.