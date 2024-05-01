Marvel Just Killed Three Powerful Avengers - But There's A Catch

Contains major spoilers for "Blood Hunt" #1 (by Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, and VC's Cory Petit)

In the modern era, superhero deaths have become practically meaningless. Storylines like the "Death of Superman" prove that a character's demise rarely ever leads to it remaining in place permanently or even for a prolonged period of time. But that didn't stop Marvel from "killing" three big heroes in its new summer event, "Blood Hunt."

The series's first issue delivers on the deadly and disgusting nature of its pre-release teases, including gross-out artwork of Mr. Fantastic's body being horrifyingly twisted, distorted, and bitten by vampires, among other shocking imagery. In the opening chapter, three of the most powerful Avengers reach their violent end thanks to the betrayal of one of their longtime teammates, Blade. But, while they're seemingly dead, they all appear to be coming back as something entirely different: vampires.

"Blood Hunt" presents a Marvel Universe completely shrouded in darkness, with vampires overrunning the planet after the sun is completely blocked out. Among the evildoers is a new group called the Bloodcoven, a team of unique vampires who are under the control of their mysterious master. As "Blood Hunt" #1 comes to a close, the truth behind the turmoil is revealed, and Blade shares with Doctor Strange that he's now leading the Structure, a vampire cult that previously focused its efforts on destroying Moon Knight. Following the shocking twist, Blade takes down the Master of Mystic Arts with what appears to be a killing blow.