Marvel Just Killed Three Powerful Avengers - But There's A Catch
Contains major spoilers for "Blood Hunt" #1 (by Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, and VC's Cory Petit)
In the modern era, superhero deaths have become practically meaningless. Storylines like the "Death of Superman" prove that a character's demise rarely ever leads to it remaining in place permanently or even for a prolonged period of time. But that didn't stop Marvel from "killing" three big heroes in its new summer event, "Blood Hunt."
The series's first issue delivers on the deadly and disgusting nature of its pre-release teases, including gross-out artwork of Mr. Fantastic's body being horrifyingly twisted, distorted, and bitten by vampires, among other shocking imagery. In the opening chapter, three of the most powerful Avengers reach their violent end thanks to the betrayal of one of their longtime teammates, Blade. But, while they're seemingly dead, they all appear to be coming back as something entirely different: vampires.
"Blood Hunt" presents a Marvel Universe completely shrouded in darkness, with vampires overrunning the planet after the sun is completely blocked out. Among the evildoers is a new group called the Bloodcoven, a team of unique vampires who are under the control of their mysterious master. As "Blood Hunt" #1 comes to a close, the truth behind the turmoil is revealed, and Blade shares with Doctor Strange that he's now leading the Structure, a vampire cult that previously focused its efforts on destroying Moon Knight. Following the shocking twist, Blade takes down the Master of Mystic Arts with what appears to be a killing blow.
How Marvel 'Killed' Thor, Black Panther and Doctor Strange in Blood Hunt
"Blood Hunt" begins with heroes across the globe noticing that both heroes and villains powered by the Darkforce, including Darkstar, Silhouette, Dusk, Cloak, and Blackout, have all become portals to the Darkforce Dimension. The energy quickly seeps into and breaches the Avengers' dimension, leading to vampires attacking in droves. The current Avengers team assembles at their home base and tries to develop a plan to combat the vampires, but they're instead attacked by the Bloodcoven. The mystical vampires more than hold their own against the Avengers, defeating them in battle. During the melee, one of the foes, Damascene, cuts Thor, angering the God of Thunder. When he tries to retaliate, the Asgardian is impaled through the forehead by a sharp object. Things don't go much better for Black Panther, who heroically dies after being impaled himself while teleporting his teammates to safety.
Elsewhere, Doctor Strange and Clea Strange attempt to find a spell to kill every vampire on Earth. Blade meets them at the Sanctum Santorum and tells the powerful magic-users that the vampires' plan is to create portals using Atlantean rituals, cause global chaos, attack critical infrastructures, and take out the Avengers. Blade describes the Bloodcoven as "ultravampires" empowered by pain, magic, and ghosts, calling them a match for the Avengers. He then reveals that he's responsible for blocking the sun, freeing the vampires, assembling a monster kill squad, and being the new leader of the Structure. Before Strange can respond, Blade impales him through the chest with his sword and prepares to feast on the hero.
Blade's goal is to destroy the Avengers, and he's going to do so by turning as many as he can. Marvel has already revealed that Doctor Strange and Black Panther are vampires in upcoming "Blood Hunt" tie-ins, and it stands to reason that a similar fate awaits Thor as well.
Marvel's New Villain Revealed - But Why Has Blade Broken Bad?
Blade's role as "Blood Hunt's" main villain and as the leader of its vampire uprising is undeniably shocking. When the comic was announced earlier this year, Blade appeared to be a key player in defending humanity because of his history of combating vampires in the Marvel Universe. At this point, there's no obvious reason for him to have become leader of the Structure, to have formed the Bloodcoven, or to turn on the Avengers. Perhaps a dark influence has taken hold of the hero? Or is it some jaded quest to get all the vampires across the universe to Earth so he can take them all out at once? But none of this would explain why he's trying to kill and transform the Avengers, unless his plan involves assembling an even more powerful Structure, one that includes some vampire heroes fighting at his side.
Up next, the Avengers will pick up the pieces and turn to two others very familiar with Blade: his daughter, Bloodline, and Dracula himself. The solicitation text for "Blood Hunt" #2 teases a meeting at the Midnight Mission while hinting that Doctor Strange has taken some serious damage from his latest encounter with Blade.
"The vampires' first strike has laid low the world, and their endless legions run riot across the planet. The broken Avengers join the fighters of the Midnight Mission and unlikely allies BLOODLINE and DRACULA in seeking out the one man who can do something about this: Doctor Strange. But after the apocalyptic events of BLOOD HUNT #1, what is left of Earth's Sorcerer Supreme?"
Readers can see Blade unleash a vampire army on the Avengers and Earth in "Blood Hunt" #1, which is now available in comic book stores.