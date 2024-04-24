A Gross Marvel Image Leads To Disturbing Questions About A New MCU Hero's Body

Ahead of Mister Fantastic's (Pedro Pascal) arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, new artwork from superstar artist Alex Ross for the upcoming "Blood Hunt" event asks, what would really happen to Reed Richards' body if vicious vampires attacked him? The results are grotesque and paint one of the darkest pictures imaginable for the hero in new cover art.

Marvel Comics/Alex Ross

The horrifying yet stunning cover art for "Fantastic Four" #22 (by Ryan North, Ivan Fiorelli) from Ross shows Mister Fantastic's skin being bitten and pulled on, as his face is ripped in multiple directions as vampires try to take a bite out of the stretchy genius. The comic fits well with the theme of the upcoming "Blood Hunt" event, where super vampires try to take over the Marvel Universe.

The "Fantastic Four" cover drew a wide range of reactions, impressed and terrified by the incredible art. On X, formerly known as Twitter, @sepheroni wrote, "That Fantastic Four cover is over of the most creative pieces of comic art i have ever f***ing seen." @rendav_ responded to the image with, "This cover is insane! Alex Ross is a monster. He made the most practical use of Richards' mutation with the drawing." @jordanali410 added, "Lord of Lords, we have a perfect comic book cover."

The gorgeously rendered cover from Ross will be available when "Fantastic Four" #22 arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on July 24, 2024.