A Gross Marvel Image Leads To Disturbing Questions About A New MCU Hero's Body
Ahead of Mister Fantastic's (Pedro Pascal) arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, new artwork from superstar artist Alex Ross for the upcoming "Blood Hunt" event asks, what would really happen to Reed Richards' body if vicious vampires attacked him? The results are grotesque and paint one of the darkest pictures imaginable for the hero in new cover art.
The horrifying yet stunning cover art for "Fantastic Four" #22 (by Ryan North, Ivan Fiorelli) from Ross shows Mister Fantastic's skin being bitten and pulled on, as his face is ripped in multiple directions as vampires try to take a bite out of the stretchy genius. The comic fits well with the theme of the upcoming "Blood Hunt" event, where super vampires try to take over the Marvel Universe.
The "Fantastic Four" cover drew a wide range of reactions, impressed and terrified by the incredible art. On X, formerly known as Twitter, @sepheroni wrote, "That Fantastic Four cover is over of the most creative pieces of comic art i have ever f***ing seen." @rendav_ responded to the image with, "This cover is insane! Alex Ross is a monster. He made the most practical use of Richards' mutation with the drawing." @jordanali410 added, "Lord of Lords, we have a perfect comic book cover."
The gorgeously rendered cover from Ross will be available when "Fantastic Four" #22 arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on July 24, 2024.
Reed Richards' body can be a horror show
Having stretchy powers has led to some jaw-dropping displays of body horror throughout Reed Richards' time in the pages of Marvel Comics. In "Secret Invasion" #1 (by Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Yu, Mark Morales, Laura Martin, and Chris Eliopoulos), when Hank Pym reveals he is a Skrull in disguise, he uses a gun to turn Mister Fantastic's body into goo, as it becomes stretched and twisted well beyond its usual human form. In "Fantastic Four" #2 (by Ryan North, Iban Coello, Jesus Aburtov, and Joe Caramagna), Richards manipulates his physical form, pushing his eyeballs into his hands in one of his grossest shapeshifting moments.
Richards can also expand his body and make it a prison. In "Wolverine" #22 (Mark Millar, John Romita Jr., Klaus Janson, Paul Mounts, and Eliopoulos), Mister Fantastic wraps the out-of-control hero inside himself, with his stretchy skin being so malleable Wolverine can't stab through it.
With the "Fantastic Four" coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will be curious to see how far Richards' powers are pushed to show off what his body can be formed into. If the MCU wants to go the full horror route with his transformations, like what happened to John Krasinki's Mister Fantastic being ripped into pieces by the Scarlet Witch in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Alex Ross' cover could inspire something even grosser if the Fantastic Four runs into a villain trying to take a bite out of the team.