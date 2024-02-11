Marvel's Boldest X-Men Story Was Destined To Die - Here's How They Might Kill It

The X-Men's boldest story is reaching a conclusion with the popular Krakoan Age of Marvel's mutants coming to an end — and it's already being hinted how it could all come to a fiery close.

Beginning with "House of X/Powers of X" (by Jonathan Hickman, Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, and Clayton Cowles), Marvel took the X-Men in a bold new direction, telling the story of how they formed their own nation on the living mutant island of Krakoa. Inside the paradise island, mutants do not need to fear death; resurrection protocols allow Homo superior heroes and villains to come back to life thanks to genetic backups and a combination of powers from the Five. Mutants work together, putting their complicated pasts aside, and take a more diplomatic approach to their decision-making.

Unfortunately, after a few years of living on Krakoa and welcoming mutants from all different backgrounds — like Ms. Marvel — to their new home, the anti-mutant organization Orchis rises and not only tries to eliminate mutants as a whole but also poison their public perception. Working with several bad actors, including Feilong (armed with Tony Stark's technology) and Doctor Stasis, Orchis launches an attack during the annual Hellfire Gala. As a result, the ambush on Krakoa leaves many dead and forces the remaining mutants outside of their home nation, leaving the once-promising mutant future on Krakoa severely damaged. In "Fall of the House of X" (by Gerry Duggan, Lucas Werneck, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Travis Lanham), Krakoa itself goes on the run from Orchis while Polaris recruits the Brood for a war coming to Earth.