Netflix Users Are Warning Each Other About A Disturbing True Crime Documentary

One of Netflix's newest and buzziest true crime documentaries is making waves on the streamer — and some viewers are warning others interested in watching it that they should proceed with caution.

"Can I Tell You A Secret?" is a shocking new docuseries from Netflix that details one of England's most successful and prolific cyberstalkers ... and interviews three of his tormented victims who ultimately helped identify him and take him down. Zoe Jade Hallam, Abby Furness, and Lia Marie Hambly — who all had notable social media presences when they were targeted — were all terrorized by a man who was ultimately unmasked as Matthew Hardy. The title of the docuseries comes from one of Hardy's tactics, in which he would use fake accounts to draw the women in before promptly ruining their reputations by contacting coworkers, loved ones, or romantic partners with damaging (and false) information.

So what do audiences think of "Can I Tell You A Secret?"? They think it's really, really unsettling. Some viewers have advice, like @peachontwitta on X (formerly known as Twitter), who wrote, "Can I Tell You A Secret? on Netflix is perfect nightmare fuel, especially if you're a woman, and what did I, a woman, do? I watched it right before bed."