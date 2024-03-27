This Netflix True Crime Series Is A Must-Watch For Fans Of Dick Wolf's Law & Order

No one enters true crime documentaries expecting to feel good afterward, but fans find their grisly stories compelling. This is certainly the case for "Homicide: New York," with X (formerly known as Twitter) user @XoXo_KeiannaA stressing just how unbelievable some of its stories are. "These cases are INSANE. Especially this Central Park case nothing but privilege. SMH."

Meanwhile, @Moon_River05 praised the series' engaging qualities and for shining a spotlight on past real-world injustices. "Netflix's new documentary series, Homicide: New York is really riveting!! Homicide detectives talking about their most memorable cases. Anyone remember the Michael Morrow murder in 1997 by Daphne Abdel and Christopher Vasquez? What a travesty that was!!"

Some viewers also went into the docuseries with "Law & Order" on their minds, as @12docswearjar noted that they read one of the episodes' text segments with the franchise's narrator's voice in their head. Furthermore, as some of the previous testimonies about the series indicate, "Homicide: New York" is arguably just as morbidly entertaining as the network dramas that turned Dick Wolf into a television powerhouse.

