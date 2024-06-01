The Real Reason Hugh Jackman Almost Quit Playing Wolverine After Logan
After getting buried with an X to mark the spot at the end of James Mangold's "Logan," it felt like Hugh Jackman's stint as the angriest man wrapped in adamantium was over. But now, the Oscar nominee is back alongside the Merc with a Mouth in "Deadpool & Wolverine," crossing claws with Ryan Reynolds' new Marvel katanas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's an understandably big ask for the star who has worn Weapon X's iconic sideburns since 2000. In fact, there was some doubt from Jackman himself about getting back in the action ... until a few dance numbers and time in the spotlight reassured him that he could handle being the hero once more.
Speaking to People alongside Reynolds, Jackman revealed that he was considering hanging up Wolverine's claws even before "Logan" came to fruition. "I had got to the point probably 10 years ago I was like, 'I'm not enjoying it.' It was hurting. It was tough," the actor admitted. "But I've had a break, and I've been doing a lot of dance. I've been doing stage shows. And so when I came back to it, it was really fun." Might some of Logan's regenerative powers rubbed off on the man that spent so long in his shoes? It's unsure to say, but Reynolds has expressed what it's like to witness firsthand, and it sounds kind of scary.
Ryan Reynolds is scarily impressed by Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine
Hugh Jackman might be surprising himself by getting back into the role so easily, but his co-star sounds just as stunned at the standard being set. After they both shared the screen as Wolverine and Wade in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," Ryan Reynolds seems assured that Logan (or at least a variant of the one we know) is back and in ferocious fighting shape.
In the joint interview with Jackman, Reynolds was candid about what reuniting with Wolverine was like in the latest chapter of Deadpool's wild movie timeline. "When Hugh Jackman is coming at you at 150 Australian miles per hour, you feel like there's no way you're not going to be dead in four seconds," the actor revealed. "And I will never forget that. And thank God I'm in a mask, because under the mask my face is going, 'Oh God!'"
It's this level of enthusiasm and admiration for each other that should reassure fans that "Deadpool & Wolverine," which could so easily be a cash-in, is a passion project between pals. We'll have to see how they handle slicing and dicing things when the Shawn Levy-directed film hits theaters on July 26. For now, check out why we think "Deadpool & Wolverine" is going to blow you away.