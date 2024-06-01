The Real Reason Hugh Jackman Almost Quit Playing Wolverine After Logan

After getting buried with an X to mark the spot at the end of James Mangold's "Logan," it felt like Hugh Jackman's stint as the angriest man wrapped in adamantium was over. But now, the Oscar nominee is back alongside the Merc with a Mouth in "Deadpool & Wolverine," crossing claws with Ryan Reynolds' new Marvel katanas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's an understandably big ask for the star who has worn Weapon X's iconic sideburns since 2000. In fact, there was some doubt from Jackman himself about getting back in the action ... until a few dance numbers and time in the spotlight reassured him that he could handle being the hero once more.

Speaking to People alongside Reynolds, Jackman revealed that he was considering hanging up Wolverine's claws even before "Logan" came to fruition. "I had got to the point probably 10 years ago I was like, 'I'm not enjoying it.' It was hurting. It was tough," the actor admitted. "But I've had a break, and I've been doing a lot of dance. I've been doing stage shows. And so when I came back to it, it was really fun." Might some of Logan's regenerative powers rubbed off on the man that spent so long in his shoes? It's unsure to say, but Reynolds has expressed what it's like to witness firsthand, and it sounds kind of scary.