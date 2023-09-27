Once Upon A Studio: Who Does Alan Tudyk Voice In Disney's Short?

Disney has been cranking out whimsy and magic for 100 years now, and to celebrate the centennial milestone, the company is putting out "Once Upon a Studio," a short film commemorating everything Disney has accomplished over the years. This involves Mickey and Minnie Mouse rounding up numerous animated characters throughout the company's history to get together for a group photo. Everyone's favorite is bound to make an appearance, and it just wouldn't be a Disney project without Alan Tudyk involved in some way.

Pretty much every animated Disney film in recent memory has Tudyk in the cast. Some of his more memorable roles for the studio include the Duke in "Frozen," Duke Weaselton in "Zootopia," and Heihei the chicken in "Moana." He'll also play Valentino the goat in the upcoming "Wish," but it's safe to say he's the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) when it comes to Disney voice acting.

Tudyk doesn't voice any of his previous characters in "Once Upon a Studio." Instead, he takes on the role of the Mad Hatter from 1951's "Alice in Wonderland." Ed Wynn originally voiced the part, but as mentioned in a Q&A session attended by Looper, some soundalikes were used to fill in for actors who are no longer with us. Absolutely zero AI was used to replace any actors, and the casting gave Tudyk the opportunity to fill in for a legendary Disney character.