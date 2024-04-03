Survivor 46 Has An Incredibly Annoying Trend Season 47 Must Avoid

"Survivor" has been running for an astonishing 46 seasons — and since it began all the way back in 2000, it makes sense that many of the show's contestants are major fans of the show. This isn't necessarily a bad thing; it's excellent that people who love "Survivor" get the full experience of living on a remote Fijian island for 26 days so that they can compete for the coveted title of "sole Survivor" and $1 million. Some of those superfans, though, are turning the experience into some sort of audition, and it's an issue that the modern era of "Survivor" needs to remedy before Season 47 rolls around.

Let us explain.

The current problem with "Survivor" superfans actually playing "Survivor" instead of cheering for contestants from their couch is this: they're trying way too hard to become iconic "Survivor" players, and as a result, they're not playing the game very well. In Season 46, two examples of this issue have already presented themselves and been voted off for being openly terrible at the game: David Jelinsky and Bhanu Gopal, who were the first and third players voted out, respectively. (Gopal, to be fair, didn't even get the dignity of a proper vote; everyone just knew that he was going home, and his fellow Yanu tribemates sent him packing.) Both of these guys are longtime "Survivor" fans who wanted to become huge names within the fandom — and not only did they fail at that goal, they failed at the overall game of "Survivor," proving that not every superfan actually has what it takes to join this massively difficult competition.