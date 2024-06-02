George Lucas Confirmed Star Wars' 'Weak Point'

George Lucas may be a sci-fi mastermind, but he knows how to identify his mistakes. In the book "The Making of Star Wars, Revenge of the Sith," Lucas pointed out what he referred to as a weak point in his creation of the prequel trilogy of films.

"Showing how much Anakin and Padmé care for each other is one of my weak points," Lucas explained. "Expressing that is hard to do." The director added that Anakin's (Hayden Christensen) one-dimensional love for Padmé (Natalie Portman) was a situation where Darth Vader-in-the-making had to be reduced to a case of, "I'm so in love with you that I would do anything to save you; I'd give up everything – friends, my whole life – for you."

"It's really hard, in the end, to express the idea," Lucas said, adding that making it feel real and memorable was even more challenging due to the two minutes or so that the film could devote to that part of the story.

The reference, of course, has to do with Anakin's hard break from the Jedi order in "Revenge of the Sith," when he turns on everything he's ever held dear in the name of love. The extremity of the break is accentuated through several infamously horrifying atrocities, the chief of which is the killing of the younglings (a scene that Hayden Christensen personally loved including in the film).

So many evil acts, all because of love. It's definitely a hard pill to swallow, and it sends the suspension of disbelief factor through the roof for most viewers.