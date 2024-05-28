Young Sheldon Cast Photo Reveals How George Sr. 'Really' Died & It's Killing Fans

It goes without saying that George Sr.'s (Lance Barber) death was the "Young Sheldon" Season 7 moment everyone was dreading. We all knew it was coming, but the luxury of foresight didn't prepare us for the pain, turmoil, and despair. The good news, though, is that George didn't die from a heart attack after all, as a behind-the-scenes photo from Annie Potts' Instagram depicts an alternate — and funnier — version of his demise.

George and Meemaw (Potts) didn't always see eye-to-eye on "Young Sheldon," so it's understandable why she assassinated him on his chair. Hopefully, this helps fans who are still heartbroken about the "Young Sheldon" finale cope a little better with the unfortunate ordeal. At the end of the day, everyone loves Meemaw — and she probably had a valid reason for offing her son-in-law.

Fortunately, most fans saw the funny side of the photo and shared their delight in the comments section, so let's check out some of the best responses to the pic.