Young Sheldon Cast Photo Reveals How George Sr. 'Really' Died & It's Killing Fans
It goes without saying that George Sr.'s (Lance Barber) death was the "Young Sheldon" Season 7 moment everyone was dreading. We all knew it was coming, but the luxury of foresight didn't prepare us for the pain, turmoil, and despair. The good news, though, is that George didn't die from a heart attack after all, as a behind-the-scenes photo from Annie Potts' Instagram depicts an alternate — and funnier — version of his demise.
George and Meemaw (Potts) didn't always see eye-to-eye on "Young Sheldon," so it's understandable why she assassinated him on his chair. Hopefully, this helps fans who are still heartbroken about the "Young Sheldon" finale cope a little better with the unfortunate ordeal. At the end of the day, everyone loves Meemaw — and she probably had a valid reason for offing her son-in-law.
Fortunately, most fans saw the funny side of the photo and shared their delight in the comments section, so let's check out some of the best responses to the pic.
Young Sheldon fans are siding with Meemaw over George's death
Annie Potts' photo has helped "Young Sheldon" fans get over their sadness, as many of them have had a flippant response to her character's atrocities against George Sr. "Meemaw in the observatory with a candlestick," @mickangel67 remarked. How long until CBS commissions a "Young Sheldon" version of Cluedo?
On the flip side, @ella.macdonald13 admitted their shock at Meemaw killing the Cooper family patriarch and sharing the evidence on social media — especially after seeing the lovable grandma's reaction to his heartbreaking death on "Young Sheldon." "Dang, what an actress. Here I was thinking those tears u gave were real," they wrote.
Naturally, the photo has also made some fans want to see Meemaw get her own slasher-type series. "Coming soon 'Meemaw's Sweet Revenge.' It all started one night when George broke into Meemaw's house to look for the secret brisket recipe," Instagram user @its_me_marifeer pitched, before adding that they'll miss "Young Sheldon." Fortunately, some of the show's characters are returning to TV screens in the near future, as a Georgie and Mindy spin-off is in the works.